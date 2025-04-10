Jarin Stevenson Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots for Alabama forward ft. North Carolina Tar Heels 

Jarin Stevenson announced his intention to hit the transfer portal on Wednesday after playing two seasons with Alabama. The 6-foot-11 sophomore forward also included the "do not contact" tag on his status, meaning he does not want opposing coaches and schools to reach out unless he initiates the communication first.

The status could also mean Stevenson has a target landing spot and isn't interested in hearing any offers from opposing schools. The forward played a total of 74 games with the Crimson Tide and averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 17.6 minutes per outing.

Stevenson, who shot 42.3% from the field, could become a great 3-and-D player if he improves his perimeter shooting in the 2025-26 season.

Here's a closer look at the top five potential landing spots for Jarin Stevenson via the transfer portal.

Top 5 potential transfer portal landing spots for forward Jarin Stevenson

#5. Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas will have at least seven players either hitting the transfer portal or taking their talents to the 2025 NBA draft, meaning four open spots are remaining for the team. Former national champion coach John Calipari will try to use his convincing and the reported NIL boost to acquire quality NIL players from the transfer portal during the offseason.

Stevenson is a transfer portal talent Calipari should take due to his length and athleticism. The incoming junior could share time with redshirt senior Trevon Brazile in the frontline spot and he's capable of sliding to small forward when needed.

#4. Kansas Jayhawks

Bill Self will have a lot of retooling to do with his 2025-26 Jayhawks team following an unfortunate first-round exit to Arkansas. Gone were Hunter Dickinson, Zeke Mayo, David Colt, Zach Clemence, Rakease Passmore, Rylen Griffen and AJ Storr.

At least five scholarship spots are remaining for Kansas, which they could use for Jarin Stevenson. The forward could complement the wing spot next season and if Stevenson improves his shooting, he could be rewarded with a starting spot in the season opener in November.

#3. Michigan Wolverines

Dusty May had a great transfer haul already, picking up North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau, Illinois forward Morez Johnson Jr. and UAB forward Yexel Lendeborg. The new additions would improve the Wolverines' roster and help forward/center Danny Wolf, Roddy Gayle Jr and Nimari Burnett in their campaign next season.

However, they still lack an athletic and lengthy small forward who could help out on the defensive side and score points when needed. Jarin Stevenson fits the bill for Michigan, as he is an athletic wing who can play power forward and small forward spots with ease.

#2. Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers have eight roster spots available and two of them are small forwards. Coach Ryan Odom will have his hands full in finding a player who can help Sam Lewis in the three spot.

Jarin Stevenson could be one of the players the Cavaliers need in the 2025-26 season as a lanky addition to the small forward spot. He needs more exposure to boost his draft stock in the future.

#1. North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina had offered Jarin Stevenson in high school only, but he had committed to Alabama for the 2023-24 season. Stevenson could help North Carolina's big hole on the forward spot, as he can play tough defense and effectively contribute to scoring.

The guard could be a great addition for the Tar Heels, who were ousted in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Having him in Chapel Hill could help him be more famous in the US and in South Korea, where his father formerly played as a naturalized guard for the national team.

