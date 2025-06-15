Jason Batt salary: How much will MSU AD make with Spartans? Clauses, buyouts and more explored

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets athletic director Jason Batt was hired to the same position by the Michigan State Spartans last week. Batt filled the vacancy left by the Spartans' firing of former athletic director Allan Haller in April.

Detroit Free Press insider Chris Solari reported on X that the Michigan State Spartans paid the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets $2 million to buy out Batt's contract that he signed in December.

Solari further reported that Batt had a six-year contract and would earn an annual base salary of $1.85 million, which would increase by $100,000 every year. In addition, the new Spartans athletic director will have a $5 million buyout during the first two years of his contract, which will reduce by $1 million annually thereafter.

Batt also has a performance goals clause based on certain achievements during his tenure.

Jason Batt had an illustrious career

Jason Batt started his administrative career as an associate athletic director for the East Carolina Pirates (2013-2017) before becoming the Alabama Crimson Tide's deputy athletic director (2017-2022) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets athletic director (2022-2025).

Batt transformed the Yellow Jackets' fortunes by building up their NIL landscape and hiring Brent Key, who elevated Georgia Tech into an ACC football powerhouse. Under Batt's administration, the Yellow Jackets also recruited the program's highest-rated class in 2024, according to 247Sports.

After being hired as the Michigan State Spartans' athletic director, MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz released a statement highlighting Jason Batt's impressive background as an administrator.

“J has an impressive record at several Power 5 schools and an impeccable reputation as a strong and innovative leader," Guskiewicz said. "He will bring experience, excitement and a commitment to elevating Spartan athletics to the next level. We are thrilled to have J join our leadership team at Michigan State.”

Batt also released a statement outlining his vision for the Spartans under his leadership.

“Working together, in alignment with university leadership, the full athletics department and an enthusiastic fan base, we can take the positive momentum already happening at MSU and reach new levels of success as we move into the next era of intercollegiate athletics," Batt said. "My family and I look forward to joining the Michigan State and East Lansing communities.”

According to a 247Sports report, Jason Batt is regarded as one of college sports' best fundraisers due to his efforts for both the Yellow Jackets and the Crimson Tide.

