Jayden Epps transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Georgetown guard ft. Providence Friars

With word circulating that Jayden Epps will be entering the transfer portal, Georgetown's loss will be someone else's gain.

Epps was phenomenal with the Hoyas last season after tranferring from Illinois the year before. Georgetown had an awful season, and coach Ed Cooley left the job after a year. Accordingly, Epps is preparing for his third college destination.

Two seasons ago, Epps entered Illinois as a four-star recruit. As a part-time starter with the Illini, he averaged 9.5 points per game. After transferring to Georgetown, he upped his game with the Hoyas. He averaged 18.5 ppg and 4.2 assists per game. Epps finished third in the Big East in scoring and 11th in assists.

Georgetown finished 9-23 on the season after going 1-16 over the final 17 games. With the departure of Ed Cooley, Epps has decided to move on. For an elite scoring guard, there's no shortage of possible portal destinations. So, here are five top options for Epps.

Top five transfer portal landing spots for Jayden Epps

#5 Arkansas

John Calipari needs help. He took over a disastrous Arkansas team laden with seniors and will doubtless load it up with talented freshmen.

Even Calipari recognizes that a program can't win with just freshmen. A season ago, he had veteran Antonio Reeves leading his Kentucky team.

Epps could be a similar player to Reeves. His experience could gel well with some talented freshmen. Calipari will have something to prove after his uncereonious departure from Lexington.

Nabbing a talented veteran like Epps to score on the wing could hasten his rise back to college basketball greatness.

#4 Kansas

Depth was a big issue this season for Kansas. The Jayhawks had an impressive season until injuries started to plague Kansas's short rotation. Much of that rotation is bound for the NBA, led by Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar. The Jayhawks are in a mini-rebuild.

Bill Self is not afraid of the transfer portal. Jayden Epps would be an immediate contributor at Kansas. A two-year veteran with elite scoring skills feels like a want ad Kansas would post today.

Epps fills a significant need for a nationally significant program, and it's a school that took an official visit to as a recruit. It's a good fit.

#3 Kentucky

New coach Mark Pope has to assemble most of a roster (if not all of one) basically on the fly.

He's trying to retain a few Calipari players, but for the most part, Kentucky is going to be building from scratch. Pope's system is built on up-tempo play and tons of 3-point shooting. Epps could be a good fit.

It's true that Epps and Kentucky don't have any real history. But with a new administration and a virtually blank roster, Kentucky is an opportunity to play and to play at a high level.

If Epps is up for another big move, Kentucky could be an available opportunity.

#2 NC State

Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack recruited Jayden Epps significantly out of high school.

Epps hails from Charlotte. Given the Wolfpack's run to the Final Four, they're a hot commodity. They're also a hot commodity that had five of six top scorers as seniors.

Epps is an easy reload for the Wolfpack. Keatts could sell him as the next DJ Horne. Meanwhile, it's close to home and being back with a coach who was a near-miss option two years ago. NC State makes a lot of geographic sense for Epps.

#1 Providence

Given that Ed Cooley departed Providence for the Georgetown job, this would be an ironic move.

However, the same cultural aspects that made Cooley a star at Providence could draw in Jayden Epps. Providence was 21-14 in the Big East with new coach Kim English and established consistent program intensity. Another scorer could get Providence into significant NCAA Tournament action.

With top Providence scorer Devin Carter heading to the NBA, Epps could fill his role. The Friars weren't overwhelming on offense on on the perimeter, but Epps could fix much of that problem.

Jayden Epps and Providence might be the easiest possible fit in the portal arena.

