Jim Larranaga salary: How much does Miami HC earn with the Hurricanes?

After Miami's best season in history, head coach Jim Larranaga signed a two-year extension in May 2023. Larranaga has led the Hurricanes for nearly twelve years and is the program's winningest coach ever.

Speaking about the extension, Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich shared:

“I am excited to announce Jim’s contract extension through the 2026-27 season. Jim led our program on a remarkable run to its first Final Four this year and we are looking forward to many more seasons of success with Jim in charge.”

With Larranaga's future in Miami secured, let's take a look at his compensation.

What is Jim Larranaga's salary?

For the 2022-23 season, Jim Larranaga earned $2.562 million. Information on any potential bonuses is not available since the University of Miami is a private school and numbers are not available under open records.

Larranaga's figures are a representation of his time with the Hurricanes. Besides guiding them to their first Final Four appearance, last year also saw Miami share the ACC regular season title with Virginia. Larranaga finished third in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, another program best.

The 74-year-old was a first-time nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023. He has been named ACC Coach of the Year twice and is a two-time USBWA District IV Coach of the Year at Miami. Larranaga also received the Associated Press, USBWA, Naismith, and Rupp National Coach of the Year plaudits in 2013.

Jim Larranaga's impact on players

In an interview from 2018, the Hurricane players shared fond memories with their coach. Then sophomore guard Shane Larkin said:

“He’s all about having fun, … he’s upbeat and he always has a positive outlook on everything. He takes charges before some games, he dives for loose balls, at his age doing what he’s going just kind of gets us really hyped and makes us loose so we don’t go out there tense and nervous, we just go out there ready to play.”

For a school like UM, which is known as a 'football school', getting students excited about basketball games was all Jim Larranga's efforts.

University of Miami President Donna Shalala said:

“I think Coach Larrañaga has brought a lot of excitement to the campus, and it really made the spring exciting for everyone. And what is most impressive is the number of students that came to the games and the effort that the coach personally made with his players to get students to come to the games, and so what he really brought was a lot of fun,”

During his decorated time at the Coral Gamble, Jim Larranage continues to impact and shape the basketball history of the institution.