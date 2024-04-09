John Calipari contract: Predicting new Arkansas HC's salary structure, deal value and more

John Calipari has made significant waves in the college basketball world ahead of the national championship game. The former Kentucky Wildcats coach has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

While we do not know the dollar figure for Calipari's new deal, we can use his Kentucky contract to predict what the contract will look like.

What do we know about John Calipari's Kentucky contract?

John Calipari has proven to be an excellent coach who can lead a program to success. Calipari's contract with Kentucky runs through the 2028–29 season and he does not owe the school a buyout of any kind if he leaves early.

However, the University of Kentucky would have had to pay him $33 million if he had been fired, making a little bit more sense as to why the two parties acted the way they did.

Since the University of Kentucky is a public university, there is a 17-page PDF of John Calipari's agreement with the school. He was to be paid $8.6 million for the final four years after making $8.1 million in the 2024–25 season if he stayed.

The contract length is also interesting, as he was under a 10-year contract and that is going to change now.

What predictions make sense for John Calipari's contract with the Arkansas Razorbacks?

Keeping his Kentucky contract in mind, he should make around $8 million per season and it has been reported that he will also have a significant NIL contract to attract players to come play for the Razorbacks.

Expect to hear the final number be in the ballpark of five years for $43 million.

