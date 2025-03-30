Johni Broome vs Jaden Akins 2025 NBA Draft profile: Stats comparison, landing spots and more

Johni Broome and the Auburn Tigers will take on Jaden Akins and the Michigan State Spartans in the Elite Eight of March Madness on Sunday. They will compete for a spot in the Final Four against Florida on Apr. 5. Broome and Akins are the leading scorers on each of their teams.

This will be the last NCAA Tournament run for both players as they are out of NCAA eligibility after the season. As a result, both players are expected to enter the 2025 NBA draft.

Johni Broome vs Jaden Akins stats

Johni Broome has had a stellar year, improving his draft stock, and making a case that he could be a first-round pick. In 34 games this season, he is averaging 18.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. He has been improving throughout the NCAA Tournament and was a leading factor in the Tigers beating Michigan in the Sweet 16. He had 22 points in a dominant performance.

Although Jaden Akins is leading the Michigan State Spartans in scoring, he is not nearly as dynamic a player. The Spartans have a more balanced offense compared to Auburn's, which relies heavily on Broome. Akins is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season.

Broome vs Akins: Age, height, and weight

Broome has the size to compete in the NBA as he sits 6' 10" tall and weights 238 pounds. He is 22 years old. Akins is a guard, compared to Broome who is a forward, and as a result, is the smaller of the two players. He is 6' 4" and 195 pounds. He is also 22 years old.

Johni Broome and Jaden Akins' landing spots

Heading into the 2025 NBA draft, Johni Broome has put himself in a position to be a borderline first-round pick. He would fit in well on a team that already has a strong scoring presence but could use some larger players for rebounding help. The Boston Celtics will have a late-round pick and could fit this mold. CBS Sports has Broome going to the Celtics at No. 28 in their latest mock draft.

Conversely, Akins' limited scoring ability makes him unlikely to be a first-round pick. However, a deep run in March Madness could improve his draft stock. He is expected to go in the second round. Akins has shown that he can be a good facilitator and would fit in on a rebuilding team that needs a backup point guard like the Phoenix Suns.

