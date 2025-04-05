Johni Broome vs Walter Clayton Jr. 2025 NBA Draft profile: Stats comparison, landing spots and more

Johni Broome and the Auburn Tigers will face Walter Clayton Jr. and the Florida Gators in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. They will compete for a spot in the national championship game, where they will face Duke or Houston on April 7. Broome and Clayton Jr. are the leading scorers on their respective teams.

This will be the last NCAA Tournament run for both players, who are already seniors. As a result, both players are expected to enter the 2025 NBA draft.

Johni Broome vs Walter Clayton Jr. stats

Johni Broome has been excellent throughout the 2024-25 campaign, making his argument to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. In 35 games this season, he is averaging 18.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.

He has elevated his game throughout the NCAA Tournament and was a big factor in their run to the Final Four. He scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Tigers' 70-64 win against Michigan State in the Elite 8.

Walter Clayton Jr. has played an undeniably crucial role in getting the Florida Gators back to the Final Four for the first time since 2014. The guard is producing 18.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game this season to lead a balanced Gators attack.

He is also coming off a clutch performance against Texas Tech in the Elite 8, scoring 30 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field in the 84-79 victory.

Johni Broome vs Walter Clayton Jr: Age, height, and weight

At age 22, Broome has the size to compete in the NBA as he boasts a height of six feet and 10 inches. Playing at forward, he also possesses the physicality and strength to play in the league with a weight of 238 pounds.

On the other hand, Clayton Jr. is a guard who stands at six feet and three inches while weighing 195 pounds at age 22.

Johni Broome and Walter Clayton Jr.'s possible NBA landing spots

As the 2025 NBA Draft gets closer, Johni Broome has put himself in a position to be a late first-round pick or an early second-round selection. When it comes to his fit, a team that would need more depth in the frontcourt as well as physicality should look his way.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have an early second-round pick and could fit this scenario. Bleacher Report has Broome going to the Timberwolves at No. 31 in their latest mock draft.

On the other hand, Clayton Jr's scoring and playmaking ability as one of Florida's best players makes him likely to be drafted. However, continuing the Gators' run in March Madness could have his draft stock rise dramatically. Bleacker Report projects him to be picked in the second round, specifically by the Washington Wizards at No. 47.

The Wizards are going through a rebuild as they need solid additions to the backcourt despite having numerous players there. Unless they make some adjustments, Clayton Jr. will need to be highly competitive to earn his role in the rotation.

