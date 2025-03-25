JuJu Watkins injury update: All we know about USC star's status for remainder of March Madness

JuJu Watkins picked up a knee injury in No. 1 seed USC's 96-59 win over No. 9 seed Mississippi State on Monday. The Trojans star exited the game and did not return. USC Fans have been waiting for more details about Watkins's injury and whether she will take part in the rest of USC's March Madness run.

All we know about JuJu Watkins's injury

JuJu Watkins has been ruled out for the rest of March Madness, as confirmed by a team spokesperson (via ESPN). She tore the ACL in her right knee and will have to undergo surgery. After needing help to leave the court, Watkins reportedly left the arena in a wheelchair.

This is a big blow for USC who were tipped as one of the favorites to win the national title before Watkins's season-ending injury.

The star guard's injury took place in the first quarter when she drove to the basket on a fast break, but her right knee buckled and she fell on the court. The USC star was then seen writhing in pain while grabbing her knee. She exited the game with 4:43 left in the first quarter and needed to be carried to the locker room.

Watkins was one of the best players on the college circuit this season. She was averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for USC, but her season has now been cut short just before the crucial stages of March Madness.

It remains to be seen, what the timeline for Watkins's rehabilitation and recovery will be. Fans will have to wait for confirmation from her team to know how soon she will potentially return to the court after recovering from her injury. The Trojans, without Watkins, will face No. 5 seed Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET from Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

