With the 2023 NBA draft on the horizon, many a fan and family member of basketball's youngest prospects will be eagerly awaiting the outcome. One player who has garnered considerable attention leading up to the draft is Julian Phillips.

The talented forward out of Tennessee has a unique combination of size, athleticism and skill that has NBA scouts buzzing. A former five-star recruit, Phillips averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in the 2022-2023 NCAA season.

The towering 6-foot-8 forward will be looking to the NBA draft night on June 22 eager to get his future underway.

NBA draft prospect Julian Phillips has a big upside

Julian Phillips

Julian Phillips' journey to becoming a highly touted NBA prospect began at Blythewood High School in South Carolina, where he emerged as a five-star recruit. He caught the attention of college coaches across the country and ultimately chose to join the Tennessee Volunteers.

In his one year with the Vols, Phillips wasted no time making an impact, showcasing his versatility, basketball IQ and ability to dominate both ends. His athleticism allows him to finish strong at the rim, while his shooting touch and ability to stretch the floor make him a versatile offensive threat in his own right.

Tennessee Basketball @Vol_Hoops way too smooth Julian way too smooth Julian https://t.co/fFFbYFjVxE

One of the main reasons why Phillips has attracted so much attention is his impressive skill set and physical attributes. Wherever he lands in the NBA draft, he has the potential to make an immediate impact.

Phillips has shown the ability to score in a variety of ways, whether it's driving to the basket, knocking down jumpers or creating for his teammates. Additionally, his defensive instincts and ability to guard multiple positions make him a valuable asset on that end.

At this stage, the 2023 NBA draft class is looked pretty stacked, which could mean that Phillips doesn't go in the first round.

The new game revolves a lot around players' abilities to move up and down the floor and shoot the ball from pretty much anywhere, no matter their position. Phillips might have to tighten up his shooting game to build a lasting career.

Poll : 0 votes