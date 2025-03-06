Julian Reese stats tonight - How did Angel Reese's brother perform vs Michigan? (March 5)

Maryland Terrapins Julian Reese, Angel Reese's younger brother, had a solid defensive effort on Wednesday. His production aided the No. 13-ranked squad in the country in their 71-65 road victory over the 17th-ranked Michigan Wolverines, with one last regular season game left.

Ad

In 25 minutes of action, Reese posted six points with two free throws made, four rebounds, an assist, three steals and a blocks as his timely defense kept the game in favor of the Kevin Willard-coached team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reese's defensive prowess was on display early, as he got a block in the first possession of the game and got the rebound right after. The senior swatted another attempt from the opposition at the 14:01 mark of the first half. His assist on a Maryland 3-pointer brought his team within striking distance, 14-10, at the halfway point of the period.

As the fourth-year forward checked back in the 6:35 mark of the frame, he got his first foul that caused the Terrapins coaching staff to sit him out for the remainder of the period. Luckily for him, his team kept their edge afloat, leading 33-22 by the end of one half of play.

Ad

To open the final period, Reese was subbed back in where he continued being a force on the glass by boxing out and securing boards. His first basket finally came at the 15:20 mark by a jumper, and he quickly followed it up with a lay-in that gave the Terrapins a 61-57 lead.

Although he was struggling with producing points, the Baltimore, Maryland, native was too pesky on defense for Michigan to handle, as he had a stretch in the dying minutes, nabbing three straight steals. Reese capped of his outing by hitting on a couple of free throws that sealed the deal against the Big Ten conference opponent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are Julian Reese's stats in the win on Wednesday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Julian Reese 25 6 4 1 3 2 2-7 0-0 2-2 3 4

Ad

Julian Reese and the Maryland Terrapins hold the Michigan Wolverines to their fewest first-half points total

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the stifling defense displayed by Julian Reese and the rest of the Maryland Terrapins on the road, they showed off their grit and grind by holding the Michigan Wolverines to their lowest first-half points total of 22 markers. The 11-point edge Reese and Co. had is the most they've had against Terrapins in the first period since 2020.

The victory is momentum gained for the Terrapins, as their regular season wraps up on Saturday against the unranked Northwestern Wildcats on their home floor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here