Julian Reese transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Maryland standout ft. UConn

Maryland forward Julian Reese has entered the transfer portal. Like more than a few recent entrants, Reese does have one issue-- he's apparently out of eligibility. After playing four seasons for the Terrapins, Reese has entered the portal. The maneuver is apparently made in contemplation of portal changes that could allow extra eligibility.

If the NCAA gives Reese extra eligibility, he might return to Maryland or play another season elsewhere. Of course, at the present time, it's all hypothetical. Reese scored 1,488 points and grabbed 1,015 rebounds in his Maryland career. But if he gets another year, here's where Reese could end up.

Top 5 portal destinations for Julian Reese

UConn coach Dan Hurley might find a late replacement for Alex Karaban if Julian Reese gets an extra year of eligibility. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. LSU

Reese is the brother of former LSU star Angel Reese. It would be an interesting story if he went from Maryland to LSU, just like his sister did. Meanwhile, Matt McMahon is probably not in the habit of turning down players who have the potential to average a double-double. An extra year could allow Reese to follow his sister's trail.

4. Indiana

Darian DeVries is building a new program from scratch and could certainly offer instant playing time for Reese. Indiana is being aggressive in the transfer portal and seems committed to putting out competitive NIL packages for top recruits. It's certainly not outside the realm of possibility that Indiana could fit.

3. Baylor

After a disappointing season last year, Scott Drew is literally rebuilding an entire roster. Baylor has absolutely zero returning players, so Drew is willing to be pretty ambitious in his rebuild. Reese could be part of the process for Baylor, and the Bears would certainly allow freedom for Reese to hone his game for the NBA. It could definitely work.

2. UConn

Dan Hurley didn't seem to enjoy falling out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round in 2025. But with a roster than might have holes poked by the NBA, he might have to think outside the box. Forward Alex Karaban is weighing his NBA Draft options. If he's a late departure, Reese could be a solution to UConn's sudden depth issue.

1. Maryland

Frankly, if Reese gets an extra year, it would be surprising if he did anything but return to Maryland. Again, this is a player with nearly 1,500 points and over 1,000 rebounds as a Terrapin. He's an established star and has a comfortable home. He's probably finished, but if not, a return makes the most sense.

What do you think of Julian Reese's portal options? Share your take below in our comments section!

