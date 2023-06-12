Julian Strawther 2023 NBA draft prediction: Where will the Gonzaga star land?

The recent days have seen Gonzaga star Julian Strawther climb up the draft board for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. In what was an anticipated decision, the small forward declared for the draft in April after a productive season with the Bulldogs.

Strawther's notable contribution to Gonzaga came in the NCAA Tournament, where he sank a pivotal shot that secured the team's advancement to the Elite Eight. As he prepares to make his way to the NBA, this moment is likely to be one of his last significant contributions to the program.

Announcing his draft declaration on his Twitter and Instagram pages in April, the wing player narrate how much he cherished his time at Gonzaga and expressed his gratitude to everyone at the program.

“My time at Gonzaga has produced some of my greatest memories and strongest relationships. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and the entire Bulldogs staff, who have helped me grow, not only as a player, but as a man, and I’ll be forever thankful for the support that Spokane has shown the kid from the bright lights of Vegas.”

Strawther declared for the draft in 2022 and gained valuable feedback from numerous NBA teams. However, he decided to return to college as a junior with the goal of enhancing his draft prospects and guiding the Bulldogs to their eighth consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16.

CT @CTFazio24 Julian Strawther's offensive versatility as a shooter is impressive. DHOs, off of movement, at a standstill can do it all. Julian Strawther's offensive versatility as a shooter is impressive. DHOs, off of movement, at a standstill can do it all. https://t.co/ouJDsKz4aC

During his third season at Gonzaga, the 6-foot-7 wing showcased impressive skills and statistics. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, shooting at an impressive 46.9 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the three-point line.

This is recently considered enough to guarantee the Strawther a first-round selection in the upcoming draft. The small forward has been tipped to be a late first-round pick in quite a number of recent mock-draft by top NBA analysts across the country.

While he is not expected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft event, there are indications that the frontcourt player could be a mid-first-round pick. This pretty much depends on which teams are able to trade up the draft order.

Mavs/Magic Draft @MavsDraft Julian Strawther's catch & shoot ability is elite in this draft class. Quick footwork, turns his hips quickly and well on curls, has deep range, and his shot mechanics are smooth



Ranked in the 93rd percentile for catch & shoot jumpers at 62-142 (43.7%) Julian Strawther's catch & shoot ability is elite in this draft class. Quick footwork, turns his hips quickly and well on curls, has deep range, and his shot mechanics are smoothRanked in the 93rd percentile for catch & shoot jumpers at 62-142 (43.7%) https://t.co/y2D9pBY3wy

Strawther’s college career at Gonzaga

Strawther started his college career on a pretty bright note. He had a solid freshman season at Gonzaga as the backup to Corey Kispert. He maintained an average of 3.4 points per game. Notably, his team advanced all the way to the national championship game.

In his sophomore year in the basketball program, the small forward made significant progress, elevating his performance to an average of 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. This season made his talent obvious and attracted more attention from NBA scouts.

During his junior season at Gonzaga, Strawther showcased impressive numbers, recording an average of 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. This eventually presented him as draft-worthy and could end up as a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

