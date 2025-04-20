  • home icon
  Jun Seok Yeo transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Gonzaga forward ft. Elon

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 20, 2025 14:16 GMT
Gonzaga forward Jun Seok Yeo entered the transfer portal at the start of the window in March. He has been part of the team for the past two seasons but has struggled to get consistent playing time. This past campaign, he only appeared in 14 games, averaging 1.6 points in 4.1 minutes.

While Gonzaga is a prestigious basketball program, Yeo believes the best move for his career is to switch schools. He is in the transfer portal, in search of a program that will give him a better chance to thrive. These are five schools that could be good landing spots for him.

Top five landing spots for Jun Seok Yeo in the transfer portal

#1 Elon

The Elon Phoenix could be an appealing option for Jun Seok Yeo if he is interested in getting playing time next season. The Phoenix had nine players enter the transfer portal, including the talented Simpkins brothers, TK and TJ. There is plenty of room for incoming players to earn playing time, and Elon could be a good fit for Yeo.

#2 Maryland

Maryland had a strong season, reaching the Sweet 16 of March Madness. However, shortly after the team was eliminated, Terrapins coach Kevin Willard left to take on the coaching job at Villanova. Nine players entered the transfer portal, leaving them in desperate need of replacements.

Maryland will likely struggle next season after losing many key players. It could be a good fit for Yeo if he wants to get playing time at a prestigious program.

#3 Robert Morris

Robert Morris was a team that reached March Madness as a No. 15 seed. However, it lost its entire starting five through the transfer portal. The team needs replacements if it wants to get back to the NCAA Tournament. Although Yeo did not get much playing time at Gonzaga, he could fit in nicely with the Colonials.

#4 UC San Diego

UC San Diego entered March Madness as a No. 12 seed and nearly upset No. 5-seeded Michigan. However, hopes of a similarly strong season are dropping as several players have left the team through the transfer portal. Adding Jun Seok Yeo would help the team replenish some of its lost depth.

#5 Baylor

Baylor was a strong team last season, reaching the second round of March Madness. However, it lost nearly its entire roster through the transfer portal. Yeo would be a good addition to bolster the Bears' lineup.

Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

