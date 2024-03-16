Juwan Howard contract buyout: How much does Michigan owe recently fired HC?

After a torrid 2023-24 season, Michigan fired head coach Juwan Howard on Friday. The Wolverines made the decision after the team posted an 8-24 overall record.

As per reports, Michigan will owe Howard $3 million as part of his contract buyout since he was fired before June 30. The figure would have dropped to $2 million next season, and $1 million in the 2025-26 season.

In a statement, Michigan's athletic director Warde Manuel announced Howard's exit (via USA Today):

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach. Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program. I know how much it meant, to not only Juwan, but to all of us for him to return here to lead this program."

"Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan."

Howard addressed the media after Michigan's first-round loss against Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. He reaffirmed that he was committed to the program, despite a tough run across the season.

The Wolverines posted a record-high 24 defeats and finished last in the conference for the first time in nearly 60 years. These unwanted records under Howard may have been the reason why Manuel felt the need for a change.

Juwan Howard's record with Michigan

Former Michigan HC Juwan Howard

Juwan Howard finished with an 87-71 record across five seasons at Michigan. He took over the coaching job in 2019 and led the Wolverines to the Big Ten regular-season championship in the 2020-21 season.

Michigan also reached the NCAA Tournament two seasons in a row under Howard. However, the Wolverines missed the competition last season, his final one with the team.