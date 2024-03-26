K.D. Johnson transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Auburn guard ft. Georgia State

SEC veteran K.D. Johnson will be entering the transfer portal. Johnson spent three seasons at Auburn after spending a season at Georgia to begin his career.

The senior guard was a significant part of Auburn's squad, but after a disappointing first-round NCAA Tournament loss, Johnson is on the move. The 6-foot-1 guard has played a reserve role at Auburn, but might be looking more for court time.

Johnson was an SEC All-Freshman pick for Tom Crean at Georgia in 2021. After transferring to Auburn, he started in 2022, but came off the bench for the last two seasons.

Johnson has had the odd experience of seeing his scoring average decline in each college season, from 13.5 ppg as a freshman to 7.1 as a senior.

Still, Johnson has plenty of possibility left. Always an intense competitor, Johnson goes full-tilt on the defensive end.

Offensively, he's the kind of streaky scorer who can shoot a team into or out of a game. Oddly, Johnson's teams are 3-6 when he scores 20+ points. But here are some potential landing places for the veteran guard.

Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for K.D. Johnson

Auburn guard KD Johnson is in the transfer portal now, but might end up electing to return to the Tigers next season.

5. Auburn

Just because a player puts his name into the transfer portal doesn't mean he has to transfer. Johnson no doubt has chafed at seeing fewer minutes and fewer scoring opportunities than he did two years ago.

But for a one-year player, there won't be a torrent of interest from top programs for a mercurial 6-foot-1 guard.

At the end of the day, it wouldn't be shocking if Johnson decided to simply stay put. A reserve role for a good team might end up looking superior than jacking up a ton of shots for a bad team.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and Johnson could end up having a meeting of minds and reuniting.

4. George Mason

Among the schools that recruited Johnson in 2020 was Seton Hall, where assistant Tony Skinn led the recruiting effort.

Flash forward to 2024 and Skinn is the head coach at George Mason. And the Atlantic-10 is very different from the SEC, but it could be just the transfer portal prescription to kick-start Johnson's career.

Skinn's 20-12 George Mason squad could use Johnson. The Patriots are losing a couple of senior guards.

Meanwhile, Johnson could return to starting and could see enough time and shooting opportunities to allow him to make his case for playing at the next level. If Johnson's goal at his third school is more of an opportunity to shine, then George Mason could be the one.

3. South Carolina

On the other hand, Johnson might want to move within the conference again. Of the active SEC coaches, no one seems to fit Johnson's style and personality better than Lamont Paris at South Carolina.

His USC team defends for 94 feet and overcomes a lack of height or athletic greatness with sheer effort and intensity.

Meanwhile, Johnson is roving a scouting report on the SEC. Paris could use a veteran guard who could shore up freshman and transfers with his knowledge of four years of knocks and bruises within the league.

Carolina's top two guards from last season are a senior and a transfer portal entrant. Johnson might not have to hunt long for another possible SEC fit.

2. Georgia Tech

Johnson is from Georgia and Tech offered him way back in 2020. It also makes sense as a logical transfer portal landing spot now.

Tech finished a 14-18 season under coach Damon Stoudamire. For a team that was 276th in the NCAA in scoring defense (75.2 ppg allowed), Stoudamire could use some defensive intensity.

Tech will also lose senior guard Kyle Sturdivant. Meanwhile, the team's top scorer last year, Miles Kelly, attended the same high school as Johnson, Hargrave Military Academy. The situation could align well for Johnson to finish his college career as a Yellowjacket.

1.Georgia State

Again, geography matters. Having had a tour of the SEC, Johnson might have decided to seek a bigger opportunity closer to home.

Johnson is from Atlanta, where Georgia State is located. The 14-17 Panthers could use some help. Playing close to home on a team where he'd command a bigger role might be Johnson's gameplan.

Georgia State could use a defensive upgrade. In the past season, the team allowed 74.8 ppg, which is 269th in the NCAA. While State has some talented young guards, a veteran transfer portal mentor could certainly help the group.

If Johnson wants to level down in competition and be close to his roots, Jonas Hayes and Georgia State might nab the Auburn transfer.

