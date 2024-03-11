Kamilla Cardoso's stats yesterday: How did the South Carolina star perform against LSU  

Kamilla Cardoso continued her impressive season on Sunday as she led South Carolina to victory over LSU in the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game. The Gamecocks maintained their undefeated run against the defending national champion.

Cardoso has played an important role in the Gamecocks team throughout the season, boasting as the leading scorer and rebounder. Her late three-pointer against Tennessee in the semifinals on Saturday with 1.1 seconds remaining secured South Carolina a place in the title game.

Let's take a look at the performance of Kamilla Cardoso in the game against LSU on Sunday.

How did Kamilla Cardoso perform against LSU?

As many would have anticipated, Cardoso played an important role in South Carolina’s victory on Sunday. Her efforts on the court were crucial in ensuring the Gamecocks defend the title they won last season and extend their undefeated record for the season to 33-0.

Cardoso contributed significantly in the game against LSU, tallying eight points, six rebounds, and three blocks in 22 minutes of play. However, she did not finish the game as she was ejected in the fourth quarter after engaging in a heated scuffle with LSU players.

The incident unfolded at half-court when South Carolina freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson. Following this, Cardoso intervened by pushing Johnson to the ground, a reaction to Johnson's earlier shove against South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins.

Notably, Kamilla Cardoso was not the only Gamecocks player who was disqualified for the remainder of the game for their part in the horrific incident. South Carolina's Chloe Kitts, Tessa Johnson and Sakima Walker, and LSU's Aalyah Del Rosario and Janae Kent were other players ejected.

Kamilla Cardoso apologizes for her actions

Kamilla Cardoso has since offered her apologies for her actions that led to the heated incident. With the Brazilian not present in the postgame press conference, she took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to address the situation.

“I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game. My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused," Cardoso wrote.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future," she added.

According to ESPN, Cardoso will be suspended from South Carolina’s first game in the NCAA Tournament as a fighting penalty. The Gamecocks are notably considered favorites to claim the national title in the March Madness.