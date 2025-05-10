Kansas Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

After a 21-13 season and an early NCAA Tournament exit, Bill Self and Kansas are on uncertain ground. Over the past two years, the Jayhawks loaded up on transfers, but many of them simply didn't fit well or do a good job fulfilling Self's expectations. It's a new approach this coming season for Kansas.

Start with arguable the No. 1 overall incoming freshman in the nation and a trio of experienced portal standouts who seem to represent a "less is more" approach to the portal. It's not as flashy, but those players add returning big man Flory Bidunga seem to form a solid core. Here's a deeper dive.

Kansas Season Preview

Returning forward Flory Bidunga will be a significant player on Kansas's season trajectory. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Things will have to change in Lawrence, and running the offense through a true freshman will be different. The portal additions seem to be more about production than noise, but it shapes up to a be a big season for Kansas.

Starters

Guard: Darryn Peterson

Ranked the top player in the national recruiting class by 247sports, Peterson needs to hit the ground running as a freshman. He's a three-level scorer who has impressed with the smoothness of his game at the high school level. Peterson will doubtlessly have some growing pains, but he's projected as a solid, ready player who will be the backbone of this Kansas team.

Guard: Melvin Council Jr.

A 6-foot-4 guard from St. Bonvanture, Council can play on or off the ball. Last year, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He was a wise portal pickup as he'll form a nice backcourt tandem with Peterson and allow the freshman room to grow into an appropriate role.

Guard: Tre White

A transfer who has attended USC, Louisville and Illinois, White's a 6-foot-7 wing whose fourth stop could be the charm. He averaged 10.5 ppg and 5.5 rebounds per game last year at Illinois and seems to fit the quality not quantity approach of this portal class.

Forward: Flory Bidunga

Bidunga's decision to withdraw from the portal and return to Kansas was massive. The 6-foot-9 big man averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last year. He shot 70%, which suggests some offensive room left to grow. Bidunga is an excellent shot blocker and could break through to all-conference level play this coming season.

Rotation Players

Third transfer Jayden Dawson from Loyola-Chicago (13.9) ppg is significant out of the backcourt, as is returnee Shakeel Moore (3.6 ppg). Add redshirted guard Elmarko Jackson and incoming forward Samis Calderon to that mix as well. Another portal big man would be logical.

Impact Players

Needless to say, Peterson is absolutely key. On the other hand, if Bidunga makes a big leap between years one and two, it'll give the guards a little more freedom. Those two players will likely tell the tale of this Kansas team.

What do you think of our Jayhawk outlook? Share your take below in our comments section!

Forward: Bryson Tiller

A four-star power forward recruit in the class of 2024, Tiller is something of an unknown because injuries forced him to redshirt. Tiller has the size and physicality to help Kansas-- as long as he's healthy. There's also not a ton of competition at these spots at the moment.

