Kansas basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and join Bill Self's squad

The Kansas Jayhawks lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round of this year's March Madness, and coach Bill Self will now be looking to strengthen his squad for the 2025-26 NCAA season through the transfer portal as the Jayhawks aim to win their first national championship since 2022.
Here's an early rundown of the players who have signed with the Jayhawks and those who are set to leave through the transfer portal after the 2024-25 NCAA campaign.
Kansas players in transfer portal
David Coit Jr.
David Coit Jr. decided to enter the transfer portal after a one-season stint with the Kansas Jayhawks. The former Northern Illinois star saw reduced playing time under Bill Self, averaging just 15.5 minutes per contest. Coit's numbers dipped as a result, and he averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 34 games.
Coit, who made just three starts for the Jayhawks in the 2024-25 season, confirmed on Tuesday that he was headed to the Maryland Terrapins to play under new coach Buzz Williams.
Rylan Griffen
Rylan Griffen entered the transfer portal after playing just one season in Lawrence. The former Alabama player averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 33 games for Kansas this 2024-25 NCAA season.
Griffen, who made 20 starts for the Jayhawks, shot 37.2% from the field, including 33.6% from beyond the arc. He was part of the Alabama team that reached the Final Four in the 2023-24 campaign.
AJ Storr
AJ Storr entered the transfer portal after his numbers dipped in the 2024-25 season. The former Wisconsin star averaged 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists through 34 games.
Storr averaged 15.7 minutes per contest for the Jayhawks, as he made just four starts under Self. That's a far cry from Storr's 36 starts with Wisconsin during his sophomore season. He has now entered the transfer portal for the third time in his collegiate career.
Rakease Passmore
Rakease Passmore entered the transfer portal after a one-season stint with Kansas. He struggled to get playing time under Self during his freshman year, averaging 5.0 minutes through 23 games. He averaged 0.7 points and 0.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks.
Zach Clemence
Zach Clemence entered the transfer portal after a disappointing junior season with the Jayhawks. He played just eight games, averaging 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds during that span. He was out of action for some time after suffering a groin injury.
Flory Bidunga
Not all Kansas players who entered the transfer portal have left Lawrence. Flory Bidunga signed a deal to remain with the Jayhawks after being linked with a move to the Indiana Hoosiers. Bidunga averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds through 34 games for Kansas this 2024-25 season.
Jayden Dawson
The Kansas Jayhawks added Jayden Dawson through the transfer portal, announcing the signing of the former Loyola-Chicago star on April 5. Dawson impressed in his junior season for the Ramblers, averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 boards per contest. He made 32 starts in the 2024-25 season.
Tre White
Bill Self further bolstered his lineup with the signing of Tre White. The 6-foot-7 guard helped the Illinois Fighting Illini reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds through 32 games in the 2024-25 season.
