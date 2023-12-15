Kansas is set to face Indiana on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Simon Skjodt Bloomington Assembly Hall. The No. 2 Jayhawks have proved to be one of the top contenders for the national title this year, with a record of 10-1, losing only to Marquette. For their part, the Hoosiers are having a middle-of-the-road season, with a record of 7-3.

In their previous game, the Jayhawks prevailed over the Missouri Tigers 73-64 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. Forward KJ Adams Jr. and guard Kevin McCullar Jr. shared the honors of being Kansas's top scorers, with 17 points each. Adams posted five assists and two rebounds, while McCullar had four and nine. Four Jayhawks players scored 10 or more points.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers lost their third game of the season 104-76 against Auburn in State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Forward Malik Reneau was their top scorer, recording 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Three other players scored more than 10 points, which was not enough to overcome the Tigers, who had six players scoring more than 10 points and two scoring a whopping 24 points.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Betting Tips

Indiana's +11 scoring differential is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game, which ranks 196th in college basketball while giving up 73.1 points per contest,234th in the sport.

The 33.9 rebounds per game Indiana averages ranks 285th in the nation.

Indiana hits 3.4 three-pointers per game, 5.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 27.2% from deep while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Kansas Jayhawks' +148 scoring differential results from putting up 79.9 points per game, which ranks 86th in college basketball, while giving up 65.1 points per outing, which ranks 55th in college basketball.

The 39 rebounds per game Kansas accumulates rank 84th in the nation, 6.7 more than the 32.3 its opponents grab.

Kansas hits 6.6 three-pointers per game while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 29.9%.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Prediction

The Jayhawks are 7.5-point favorites for this game. Kansas is 4-5-0 against the spread, while Indiana is 3-4-0. The Kansas Jayhawks should easily win this encounter, even if it could get somewhat competitive.

Prediction: Kansas 67-60 Indiana