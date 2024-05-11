Kansas men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024: List of all Jayhawks players who've entered the transfer portal

Heading into the transfer portal, Kansas had a promising 2023-24 season that turned sour late. The Jayhawks look to return an incredibly promising core of that team and could use the transfer portal to build a better squad. There's always the question of losses, but Kansas lost very little.

The Jayhawks lose standout guard Kevin McCullar to an end of eligbility. He's joined there by reserves Nicolas Timberlake, Parker Braun and Michael Jankovich.

Freshman Johnny Furphy has entered his name into the NBA Draft and looks likely to stay. Here's the transfer portal report for Kansas.

Kansas men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Going: Arterio Morris

Former Texas guard Arterio Morris

The only true portal loss for Kansas is guard Arterio Morris. As Morris never played a game at Kansas, he can't be considered much of a loss.

A promising freshman, Morris transferred in after a season at Texas. But he was accused of a significant crime before the season, and Kansas booted him off the team before he played a game.

The six-foot-three guard's eventual destination is unknown. The criminal charges against him have been dropped, but he will clearly do better to find a new home.

Also going, but pre-portal: Labaron Philon

Philon didn't enter the transfer portal, because he never actually enrolled at Kansas. But the Alabama guard was a Kansas signee in the fall of 2023.

This spring, Philon decommitted from Kansas and eventually chose to go to Alabama instead. Philon was a high four-star recruit who was one of the top point guards in the class.

Coming in via portal: Zeke Mayo, AJ Storr, Rylan Griffin

Kansas added three players via the portal. Zeke Mayo scored 18.8 ppg last year at South Dakota State.

Storr was a standout at Wisconsin, where he led the team with 16.8 ppg. Griffin is from Alabama, where he scored 11.2 ppg for a Final Four team.

Mayo is a six-foot-four point guard, while Storr is a six-foot-seven wing. Griffin will fill a small forward spot at six-foot-six. For a Kansas team that returns three full-time starters and another part-time starter, it's an impressive group.

Kansas had a commitment from Florida transfer Riley Kugel. The six-foot-five Kugel has averaged 9.5 ppg in two seasons as a Gator. But Kugel hasn't signed yet, and Kansas has been non-committal on whether he eventually ends up as a Jayhawk.

What do you think of Kansas's portal situation? We'd love to hear your thoughts below in the comments section: