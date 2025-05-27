Kansas State Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup following PJ Haggerty's transfer

Off a losing season in 2024-25, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang is a man on a mission. WIth most of the major players from last year's squad departing due to graduating or transfer portal entry, Tang is rebuilding in a hurry. With the addition of Memphis star PJ Haggerty, Kansas State just took a big jump forward. Here's an early look at their likely 2025-26 squad.
Kansas State basketball 2025-26 season preview
Starting lineup
Guard: PJ Haggerty
One of the most prized recruits in the portal, Haggerty is on his fourth school now, but looks to be an immediate star. Last year at Memphis, he averaged 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He was a second-team All-American and becomes an immediate star for Kansas State. While some of the sports in this lineup are a bit shaky, write this one down in permanent marker.
Guard: Nate Johnson
A standout guard in three seasons at Akron, Johnson averaged 14.0 points and 4.9 boards per game last year for the Zips. Johnson is a career 33% 3-point shooter and was second in the MAC in steals last year. He seems likely to start opposite Haggerty in a backcourt with plenty of experience and star power.
Forward: Marcus Johnson
A talented transfer from Bowling Green, Johnson is a wide body at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds. He averaged 16.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last year. Despite his bulk, Johnson was a 39% 3-point shooter last year. He's an exciting prospect who should have a big chance to blossom with the Wildcats in 2025-26.
Forward: Khamari McGriff
On the other hand, the 6-foot-8 McGriff is a lanky and thin athlete who transfers over from UNC-Wilmington. A year ago, he averaged 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He's still a bit raw, but has a high upside and could benefit from playing around more talent than he has previously in his collegiate career.
Forward: Tyreek Smith
Smith will have to get an NCAA waiver to play another season, but he is apparently seeking one. He was at Memphis a year ago and averaged 8.2 points and 5.4 boards a game. The 6-foot-7 athlete is capable of giving quality minutes inside-- again, if he's ultimately allowed to play, which is a question at the moment.
Rotation Players
Monmouth guard Abdi Bashir is a lanky prospect who could help out with backcourt scoring. Serbia addition Andrej Kostic figures to see some meaningful minutes and freshman recruit Exavier Wilson should get a shot to shine as well.
Impact Players
Haggerty is probably the biggest impact player in college basketball and on his own, he lifts Kansas State to being competitive in the Big 12. Marcus Johnson is an interesting player to watch and his multi-level scoring abilities could make him the Robin to Haggety's Batman.
