Kansas State Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch, predictions and more

Determined to bounce back from a lackluster 2023-24 season, the Kansas State Wildcats unveiled a transfer-heavy roster that could produce surprises in the Big 12 Conference next season and the nation as a whole. Wildcats coach Jerome Tang will hope the risk of having fewer holdovers from last season's lineup results in more wins and a possible selection to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Here's a closer look into the Wildcats' upcoming campaign from its biggest games to the players to watch out for in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

Kansas State's biggest games in 2024-25 season

Kansas State has finalized its non-conference regular season schedule and only LSU and St. John's are the prominent programs on the list.

The Wildcats take on LSU on Nov. 14 on homecourt at Bramlage Coliseum. It will be the third meeting between both teams, with Kansas State currently leading the all-time series 2-0.

Eight days later, K-State heads to the US Virgin Islands for the annual Paradise Jam. The Nov. 22-25 tournament features UAB, George Washington, Illinois State, Liberty, Longwood, Louisiana and McNeese. The Wildcats will take on the Revolutionaries in the first round.

K-State will likely have its hands full on Dec. 7 as it faces the Kadary Richmond-led St. John's in the final Big East/Big 12 Battle. The Wildcats are 1-3 in the inter-conference series and 1-1 against the Red Storm in their overall head-to-head. The Wildcats conclude their non-conference slate with games against Drake (Dec. 17) and Wichita State (Dec. 21).

The Big 12 Conference has released its schedule matrix for the 2024-25 season with the Wildcats playing Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas and Oklahoma State twice in a home-and-away format. K-State will also host Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Texas Tech and West Virginia with visits to Baylor, BYU, UCF, TCU and Utah next season.

Top Kansas State players to watch out for in 2024-25 season

Kansas State parades a 13-man roster made up of three holdovers, eight transfers and two freshmen. The transfer commits the Wildcats gained during the offseason are ranked 12th in the nation.

K-State faithful will hope these new acquisitions can help the team progress into the NCAA Tournament and capture the elusive national crown. Here's a closer look at three Wildcats stars that fans should watch out for next season.

#1. Dug McDaniel

Kansas State point guard Dug McDaniel (Image Source: IMAGN)

Dug McDaniel is coming off a breakout season for Michigan where he almost doubled his scoring average from 8.6 points per game to 16.3 ppg. The 5-foot-11 incoming junior also had 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest last season while shooting 41.0% from the field and 77.4% from the free throw line.

McDaniel is expected to be one of the top three producers for Kansas State this season and his playmaking skills would cause headaches to their opponents this year.

#2. Achor Achor

Kansas State forward Achor Achor (Image Source: IMAGN)

Achor Achor was one of the most efficient players in the NCAA last season, tallying 16.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.8 bpg and 1.5 apf in 22.7 mpg during his sophomore season with Samford. The 6-foot-9 Australian earned First Team All-Southern Conference honors and was named the Southern Conference Championship Most Outstanding Player this past season after averaging 21.7 ppg on 65.3% shooting.

Achor will be one of the top frontline players for K-State this season and he'll serve as the primary ball receiver when McDaniel gets clogged in the lane.

#3. Max Jones

Kansas State guard Max Jones (Image Source: Kansas State Athletics)

Max Jones has averaged in double figures in each of the two seasons with Cal State Fullerton. His 15.3 ppg average in the 2023-24 was better than his 12.5 ppg production the previous season.

However, the 6-foot-4 guard will need to improve his shooting percentage as it dropped significantly from 44.4% in his first year with CSUF to 38.3% last season.

Fortunately for Jones, his aggressiveness had given him more free throw attempts (6.3) and steals (1.7) during his final year with the Titans.

Kansas State's predictions for the 2024-25 season

Kansas State will be one of the dark horses in the Big 12 Conference this coming season. It'll be interesting to see how a roster of loaded with transfer and high school recruits would progress in one of the exciting conferences in the NCAA.

Expect K-State to win at least eight non-conference games and win 12 or more in its conference matchups with this unpredictable lineup. The Wildcats will bring in an element of surprise to strong teams in the Big 12, meaning they should not be taken for granted.

Will Kansas State produce a surprising run in the Big 12 Conference? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

