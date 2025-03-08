The Kansas Jayhawks will host the No. 24-ranked Arizona Wildcats in their final game of the season on Saturday.

Kansas (19-11,10-9 Big 12), who has struggled in its previous games, suffered another defeat at the hands of the No. 3-ranked Houston Cougars 65-59 on Monday, making it its fourth defeat in its last six games. Meanwhile, Arizona (20-10, 14-5) got back to winning ways against the Arizona State Sun Devils 113-100 on Tuesday. They have won three of their last five games.

Kansas vs Arizona prediction

The Wildcats have a 6-4 away record this season and are third in the Big 12 standings.

On the other hand, Kansas has had an up-and-down season. They are sixth in the conference with a 13-3 home record.

The Jayhawks boast a good defense that could force Arizona to rely on shooting 3-pointers. The Wildcats play a fast-paced game, but Kansas has a disciplined defense. This could deprive Arizona of scoring effectively and playing to its strengths.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the favorites heading into this clash based on their home form in the conference this season.

Kansas vs Arizona betting odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Arizona +4.0 (-110) O155.0 (-110) +160 Kansas -4.0 (-110)

U155.0 (-110) +190

Kansas vs Arizona Head-to-head

The Jayhawks have won their last two meetings at home against Arizona, while the visitors have not had a good trip to Kansas. They have lost their last two trips against the hosts, and their only win in their last three meetings was at home.

The Kansas Jayhawks and Arizona Wildcats have faced each other 12 times, with the Jayhawks leading 8-4 in the series.

Where to watch Kansas vs Arizona?

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Date and Time: Saturday, March 7, 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Kansas vs Arizona injury

Kansas

Motiejus Krivas - Center

Arizona

Shakeel Moore - Guard

Zach Clemence - Forward

Jamari McDowell - Guard

Noah Shelby - Guard

Elmarko Jackson - Guard

