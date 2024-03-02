Kansas vs Baylor basketball injury report and predictions, March 2: Latest on Kevin McCullar Jr., Langston Love, and more 

Seventh-ranked Kansas face 15th-ranked Baylor at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday in an exciting matchup between two ranked Big 12 schools at the Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas.

Kansas' latest performance and season

The Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6 Big 12) are third in the Big 12. While they boast an impressive 14-1 home record, their away record of 3-5 is mediocre. They are below the No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12, with the Cyclones (22-6, 11-4) two games ahead of the Jayhawks.

Kansas lost 76-68 to the BYU Cougars on Tuesday. BYU is having a good season at 20-8. Kansas's top scorer was center Hunter Dickinson, who scored 17 points. Guard Dajuan Harris led them in assists with six.

Baylor's latest performance and season

The Baylor Bears (20-8, 9-6) are fourth in the Big 12, below Kansas and above BYU. They are No. 15 in the nation and have a strong home record of 13-2 but also have a weak spot, as evidenced in their 4-4 road record.

Baylor's last game was against the TCU Horned Frogs, who they beat 62-54 on Feb. 26.

Their top scorers were guard Ja'kobe Walter, who had 16 points, one assist and four rebounds, while forward Yves Missi had 16 points, two assists and five rebounds.

Guard RayJ Dennis also had a good game with nine points, nine assists and nine rebounds.

Kansas vs. Baylor Injury Report

Kansas Injury Report

Kevin McCullar Jr. G- Out until Mid-March/ Knee

Baylor Injury Report

Langston Love G- Questionable Sat/ Knee

Yanis Ndjonga F- Out for the season/ Knee

Kansas vs. Baylor Odds

Kansas vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -6 points

Kansas vs. Baylor over/under: 144.5 points

Baylor is a firm-favorite for the game, having improved odds as the clash gets nearer. The Bears initially opened up as 4.5-point favorites, a lead that has increased to six recently.