Kansas vs Kansas State injury report and predictions, March 5: Latest on Parker Braun

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Kansas is 21-8 and ranks 14th in the nation. It is coming off an 82-74 loss to Baylor. Kansas State, meanwhile, is 17-12 and lost 74-72 to Cincinnati on Saturday.

Kansas vs. Kansas State basketball injuries

Kansas has just one player on the injury report while Kansas State has no one on the injury report.

Parker Braun, Kansas

Parker Braun is listed as probable for Tuesday's game after dealing with an ankle injury in the loss to Baylor.

“He turned his ankle, and I wasn’t going to play him,” head coach Bill Self said after the game, via KUSports. “They told me he got it pretty good, so hopefully he’ll be ready by Tuesday.”

Braun is a fifth-year senior in his first season at Kansas. He began his college career at Missouri before transferring to Santa Clara Broncos. At Kansas, he's averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Kansas vs. Kansas State prediction

Kansas is an 11-point favorite to defeat Kansas State at home, with the over/under set at 143 points.

Kansas will be motivated for this game to avenge its loss from earlier this season. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks should stack together some wins to get a better seed for the NCAA tournament.

“It’s March now, he told us, it’s going to come to a time and point now where you just win or go home,” Kevin McCullar said, via KCTV5. “Got to learn from it, definitely got to turn the page and get ready for these next two (games). Try to handle business and then get ready for the Big 12 tournament and go from there.”

Kansas should be able to play well defensively at home and force some turnovers to pick up a much-needed win here.

Prediction: Kansas wins by double digits.

