  • College Basketball
Kansas vs Oklahoma basketball Injury report, February 17: Latest on Kevin McCullar Jr., Jamari McDowell and more

By Andrés Linares
Modified Feb 17, 2024 22:00 IST
Houston v Kansas
It looks like Kevin McCullar Jr. will play today

Kansas (No. 6) will face Oklahoma (No. 25) this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time in an exciting match-up between two ranked Big 12 schools in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks have an overall record of 19-6 with a conference mark of 7-5, placing them fifth in the Big 12 standings. While they boast an impressive home record of 13-0, their away record of 2-5 is less impressive.

youtube-cover

The Sooners are 18-7 overall and have a conference record of 6-6. They are ranked 25th in the nation and eighth in the Big 12. They have a strong home record of 13-3 but also have a weak spot in their 2-4 road record.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma injury report

Kansas Injury Report

  • Jamari McDowell G-Prob Sat (Illness)
  • Kevin McCullar Jr., Prob Sat (Knee)

Oklahoma Injury Report

  • John Hugley IV: Doubt Sat (Knee)
  • Rivaldo Soares G-Quest Sat (Ankle)

Update on Jamari McDowell and Kevin McCullar Jr. ahead of today's encounter

While McDowell and McCullar have both missed the last two games with the Jayhawks, head coach Bill Self is expecting them to be available for the Saturday afternoon clash with the Sooners.

McCullar is dealing with a recurring bone bruise issue. He is currently the Big 12's top scorer.

“I’m anticipating that hopefully both will [be active], Jamari shouldn’t be an issue at all, and depending on how Kevin feels through practice on Thursday, if he’s able to continue to go on Friday, I would anticipate him being able to be out there some.
I don’t know the exact role, or how much he’ll play, but he practiced (Wednesday). We just put it real short,” Self said to media on Thursday.
youtube-cover

For Jayhawks, McDowell sounds like a better bet for return today than Kevin McCullar Jr.

Edited by Krutik Jain
