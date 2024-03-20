Kansas vs Samford basketball injury report and predictions, March 21: Latest on Kevin McCullar Jr., Hunter Dickinson and more

The NCAA Tournament's Midwest Region will host a clash between the fourth-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (22-10) and the 13th-seeded Samford Bulldogs (29-5) on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Southern Conference champions Samford enters the contest on a four-game winning streak, breezing through its conference tournament. In contrast, Kansas is on the back foot and carries the weight of back-to-back 20-point losses heading into the championship.

Kansas vs. Samford basketball injury report

Kansas' NCAA Tournament hopes faced a setback with its crucial star, Kevin McCullar Jr., ruled out for the championship.

On the other hand, Samford enters the clash against the Jayhawks with a fully healthy squad with no injury concerns.

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Kevin McCullar Jr.

The Kansas men's basketball team suffered a major setback to its national championship hopes on Tuesday. Coach Bill Self announced that star guard Kevin McCullar will miss the entire NCAA Tournament due to a knee injury.

"Kevin is not going to play," Self said. "He said his knee pain has not subsided any and it's too bad for him to be able to contribute. Kevin will not play. ... we are shutting him down for the tournament."

McCullar, sidelined for several games late in the regular season and the entire Big 12 Tournament, has been diagnosed with a "bone bruise" in his left knee. The senior's absence will be keenly felt, as he was the team's leading scorer, averaging 18.3 points per game.

His contributions extended beyond scoring, with McCullar also averaging 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game in a career-best season.

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Hunter Dickinson

Hunter Dickinson's season was marred by a dislocated right shoulder sustained during Kansas' regular-season finale against Houston. The injury forced him to miss the Jayhawks' early Big 12 Tournament exit against Cincinnati.

While these crucial absences have made Kansas a popular upset pick in the first round, coach Bill Self provided an encouraging update on Dickinson.

"Dickinson is doing great,” Self said. “He’s actually practiced the last two days, non-contact. We’ve done a lot of dry stuff so that way he could be out there. That way, he’ll go contact [on Monday].”

Self's optimistic comments suggest Dickinson could potentially return for the Samford game, though his level of health remains uncertain. The big man's availability would undoubtedly bolster the Jayhawks' hopes of avoiding an early tournament exit.

Kansas vs. Samford odds and predictions

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Kansas enters as a 7.5-point favorite against Samford in the NCAA Tournament clash, with an over/under of 150.5 points. The Bulldogs are listed at +260 underdogs.

While Kansas limps into the matchup following losses to Houston and Cincinnati, Samford arrives on a hot streak, winning 10 of its last 12 games since February.

With star guard Kevin McCullar ruled out and Hunter Dickinson's status uncertain, the Jayhawks' injury woes have fueled upset speculation. Samford's momentum and Kansas' recent struggles raise questions about the higher seed's vulnerability in this opening-round contest.

Prediction: Samford wins.