Kelsey Plum scoring record: Exploring the legacy of former Washington phenom as Caitlin Clark surpasses her scoring record

Kelsey Plum saw her scoring record in women's college basketball taken away after seven years on Thursday night by Caitlin Clark. The Iowa point guard scored 49 points against Michigan to become the new all-time leading scorer in the NCAA women's basketball landscape.

However, this doesn't write off the outstanding college career Plum had during her days at Washington. The Las Vegas Aces point guard boasts as one of the greatest players to ever play women's basketball at the collegiate level and her legacy on the landscape continues to live on.

Kelsey Plum’s college career

Kelsey Plum has been a highly-rated prospect right from her days in high school. She was a McDonald's All-American in 2013 and was named Ms. Basketball by CalHiSports. This made her highly sought after with offers from Maryland, Washington, Gonzaga, Virginia, Cal and Oregon.

Plum went on to accept the offer from Washington and enrolled at the university early to get acquainted with the environment. In a rare event for a freshman, she was named the team's captain and went on to break six freshman records, marking a brilliant start for the Huskies.

Her sophomore season at Washington was also a pretty successful one as she led the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament. She was also named among the nominees for the Wooden Award, showcasing her fast-rising prominence within the women’s college basketball landscape.

Plum continued her brilliant form in her junior season where she averaged 25.9 points per game, ranking her first in the Pac-12 and fourth nationally. She notably led the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament once again, reaching the Final Four for the first time in the school's history.

The fairytale continued in her senior year as she became the Pac-12 all-time leading scorer in either gender early in the season. The Huskies went to the NCAA Tournament once again and she won several awards including Naismith College Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year, Wooden Award and Wade Trophy.

Kelsey Plum's scoring record

On February 25, 2017, Kelsey Plum delivered a remarkable performance by scoring a career-high 57 points on senior night. The feat allowed her to break the NCAA Division I women's basketball all-time scoring record with 3,397 points, overtaking Jackie Stiles.

Plum also broke the NCAA Division I women's basketball single-season scoring record with 1,080 points. She finished her college basketball career with an average of 25.4 points, 3.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds.