Kentucky Basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation

Kentucky's 2025-26 roster should be more or less assembled. Yes, the Wildcats are still awaiting an NBA-or-Kentucky decision from leading scorer Otega Oweh. Yes, another player or two could find the way onto the roster. But the core group is (other than Oweh) settled. Here's a rundown on the Kentucky squad that's upcoming and who and what to watch.

Kentucky 2025-26 season preview

Kentucky coach Mark Pope figures to have a more complete roster in his second season with the Wildcats. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Wildcats are off a 24-12 season in 2024-25, new coach Mark Pope's first year. Pope had to assemble virtually his entire roster in just a few weeks and the squad he assembled had its moments, but also had some shortcomings. Kentucky bested Duke, Gonzaga, Florida and Tennessee twice, among other top teams.

But down the season's stretch, multiple injuries at the point guard position left Kentucky a bit rudderless on offense. Kerr Kriisa and Jaxson Robinson both suffered season-ending injuries and Lamont Butler battled persistent injuries that sidelined him and prevented him from practicing. Kentucky did reach the Sweet 16, but this time around, Pope had more time to assemble his roster.

Likely Starting Lineup

Guard: Jaland Lowe

The 6-foot-2 Pittsburgh transfer figures to be the point guard. Lowe averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 assists per game last year. He shot 38% and 27% from 3-point range, but much of the issue was trying to carry the offense for a struggling Pitt team.

Guard: Denzel Aberdeen

In his junior season, Aberdeen was a key part of Florida's national title team, mostly off the bench. Aberdeen averaged 7.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game and played almost 20 minutes per game for the Gators. The 6-foot-5 guard can fill in at point or play shooting guard.

Guard: Otega Oweh (if he returns)

Oweh averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 boards per game last year for the Wildcats. He's being evaluated as an NBA Draft pick, but if he returns to Lexington, he's a certain starter at guard. Oweh could be the SEC Player of the Year

Forward: Mouhamed Dioubate

The 6-foot-7 transfer from Alabama was very efficient with the Tide. As a sophomore, Dioubate averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He's more of a defender and rebounder than scorer, but Dioubate is capable of becoming a stretch forward or battling down low.

Forward: Jayden Quaintance

If Quaintance is healthy, he's in the lineup. The 6-foot-9 sophomore was a five-star recruit who picked Kentucky. When John Calipari moved on to Arkansas, Quaintance re-opened his recruitment and ultimately moved to Arizona State. Injury shortened his season, but Quaintance averaged 9.4 points and 7.9 boards per game. He's an elite defender and if he's healthy, he's a starer.

Other Rotation Players

Freshman Jasper Johnson definitely factors into the backcourt situation. Johnson could end up supplanting Aberdeen as the season goes. Returning sophomore Colin Chandler (2.7 points per game) improved as the season went. Tulane transfer Kam Williams (9.3 ppg, 4.5 rebound per game) is 6-foot-8, but figures to be a wing player.

Down low, returnee Brandon Garrison (5.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg) was a big deal. He's experienced and figures to be significant improved. He'll help freshman Malachi Moreno learn the post game. Foreign freshman Andrija Jelavic will also see some significant minutes at power forward. His ability to adapt to American basketball will likely determine his role.

Most important players

Oweh matters a ton, just because his year of experience in the system would add a comfort factor for everyone else. Lowe's comfort in adapting to Kentucky will be a key issue and Quaintance's health figures to be significant.

What do you think of our preview of Kentucky's 2025-26 squad? Share your take below in our comments section!

