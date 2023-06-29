Kentucky basketball transfer news: How Tre Mitchell fits in the Wildcats' 2023-24 roster

Tre Mitchell's transfer to Kentucky and coach John Calipari earlier this week was a huge coup. He visited Lexington once, met Calipari and then dismissed the rest of the offers he had on the table since entering the transfer portal.

Mitchell took advantage of the NCAA allowing West Virginia players a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal after Bob Huggins' abrupt resignation in the wake of his DUI arrested in Pittsburgh.

The Wildcats roster' was heavily depleted by losing four players to the NBA and a few to the transfer portal. Mitchell is the eighth player to join the roster showing the upheaval they were experiencing.

John Calipari was seeking to bring experience to a young team, and Mitchell knows that his veteran status will help elevate the Kentucky roster.

"With a young core, growth is on the horizon, and it won’t hurt for these guys to have someone with experience in college basketball to lean on when they need it," Mitchell said.

Is Tre Mitchell the final piece in Calipari's puzzle?

The squad that coach John Calipari is building at Kentucky is full of promising prospects. But before the signing of Tre Mitchell and the return of Antonio Reeves, it was a severely inexperienced squad.

While Tre Mitchell is a talented basketball player, the most important quality he adds to the Kentucky roster is his veteran leadership. This will be his fifth year in college.

Kentucky will be his fourth program. He started his career at the University of Massachusetts, moved to Texas and then joined the Mountaineers to play under Huggins.

Ugonna Onyenso was the most experienced member of the Kentucky roster's front court before Mitchell's arrival. Onyenso played a grand total of 110 minutes last season. Micthell's signing was sorely needed.

Adou Thiero joins Ugonna Onyenso as the only returning sophomores.

Mitchell will also have an immediate impact for the Wildcats after star prospect Aaron Bradshaw's injury is speculated to be serious enough to keep him out of the start of his freshman season.

Mitchell averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for West Virginia last season, shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc and 47.0% overall. He has quick feet and drives down the lane well, finishing efficiently under the rim and drawing fouls.

Antonio Reeves' return to Kentucky after declaring for the draft, withdrawing and then enrolling at Illinois State was also a major boost to Calipari. Reeves averaged 14.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg and 1.1 apg last season.

