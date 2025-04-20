Kentucky basketball transfer portal: Top 5 targets for Mark Pope ahead of 2025-26 season ft. Rylan Griffen

Mark Pope and Kentucky finished a solid first season with a Sweet 16 run, and are now busy in the transfer portal. Kentucky has already added four players in the portal and is generally ranked as one of the top portal recruiters (No. 3 in the current 247sports rankings). But Pope and the Wildcats probably aren't finished.

Kentucky has already added Pitt guard Jaland Lowe, Tulane wing Kam Williams, Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate and Arizona State big man Jayden Quaintaince. Kentucky could still conceivably add another player or even two, particularly if guard Otega Oweh stays in the NBA Draft.

Here's a rundown on five Kentucky portal possiblities for next year's squad.

Top 5 Kentucky portal possibilities

North Dakota transfer Trey Eaglestaff (here on defense) could be a portal addition to the Kentucky Wildcats. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Trey Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff seemed to be off the recruiting board entirely after committing to South Carolina. But he's decommitted and suddenly back on the market. A 6-foot-6 guard from North Dakota, Eaglestaff scored 18.9 points per game last year while shooting 36% from 3-point range. He would likely be a complementary player at Kentucky, but his shooting and scoring ability are intriuging.

4. Jamir Watkins

Another player who is a distant possibility for the Wildcats is Watkins. The Florida State transfer is apparently serious considering the NBA Draft, so Kentucky would probably take a "wait and see" approach right now. Watkins scored 18.4 points and grabbed 5.7 rebouds per game last year at Florida State. The 6-foot-7 forward is probably better than his numbers and if he's not in the NBA, could be a UK pick.

3. Alvaro Folgueiras

At one point, Folguerias seemed likely to go to Kentucky, but as the Wildcats have added multiple big men, he's probably trending on the unlikely end of things. The 6-foot-9 Spanish import scored 14.1 points and grabbed 9.1 rebounds per game last year at Robert Morris. Folguerias shot 41% from 3-point range and Pope values perimeter skills on his Kentucky squad. It could still work out.

2. Ian Jackson

Jackson was a massive recruit in 2024, but all did not go well in his season at North Carolina. Jackson scored 11.9 points per game, but saw his role decrease as the season played out. He's in the portal and Kentucky could be the beneficiary. Jackson shot 40% from long range and is a talented multi-level scorer. While his complete game hasn't arrived, Jackson could help particularly if Oweh goes pro.

1. Rylan Griffen

The most likely pickup here is Griffen, who was reportedly scheduled to visit Kentucky this weekend. Griffen is familiar to Kentucky off an impressive 2023-24 season at Alabama. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He transferred to Kansas and struggled (6.3 ppg), but could be an athletic wing under Pope at Kentucky. Keep an eye on this one.

Which player(s) would you like to see Kentucky add in the transfer portal? Share your thoughts on possible pick-ups below in our comments section!

