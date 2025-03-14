Kentucky vs. Alabama basketball: predictions, odds, picks, March 14, 2025 (2024-2025 college basketball season)

SEC rivals Kentucky and Alabama will meet in an SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup to determine which squad moves on to the semifinals. The No. 5 Tide (24-7) have bested No. 15 Kentucky (22-10) twice on the season and will be favored to gain a third win. Given another significant injury for Kentucky, many will expect an easy Alabama win.

But Mark Pope's Wildcats have been gritty throughout the season and have already secured a laundry list of impressive wins. Few teams can best Kentucky three times in a season.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Prediction

Kentucky's Otega Oweh delivered a game-winner on Thursday at the SEC Tournament. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Alabama has lost two of its last three games and four of its last seven, so the Tide aren't exactly red hot. Still, Alabama boasts the nation's top-scoring offense, putting up 91.1 points per game. The Tide average 10.4 3-pointers per game and also lead the nation in rebounding.

Alabama boasts five double-digit scorers, but the alpha dog is super senior guard Mark Sears. Sears's shooting numbers are down a bit from a year ago, but he's second in the SEC in assists while still scoring 19.2 points per game. Veteran Grant Nelson is a crucial complementary player for the Tide, with his inside/outside skills.

Kentucky has won four of its last five but has a short bench and some significant injuries. The Wildcats are actually third in the nation in scoring, putting up 85.8 points per game. UK's 17.0 assists per game is among the nation's best rates.

Junior guard Otega Oweh (16.5 points per game) is the top Wildcat, but big man Amari Williams (10.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game) is a potential difference maker as well.

While Alabama has had some recent struggles and Kentucky has been outstanding at pulling off wins over top teams, the apparent loss of point guard Lamont Butler feels fatal. Kentucky can hang around, but beating Alabama without Butler feels like too much to ask.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Betting Odds

The Tide are a 6.5-point favorite in Nashville. The over/under for the game is 179.5, which demonstrates an expectation of a high-scoring battle. In terms of money line, Alabama is paying about -300 on a win, with Kentucky delivering around +250 for an upset victory.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Head-to-Head

Kentucky holds a 117-43 edge in the all-time series, although Alabama won both games in the 2024-25 regular season. The Tide are actually 5-3 in the last eight games with Kentucky. At one point in the Adolph Rupp era, Kentucky won 15 in a row over Alabama.

Where to Watch Kentucky vs. Alabama

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Date and Time: March 14, 2025, around 8:30 PM EST (depending on end time of prior game)

TV Channel: SEC Network

Kentucky vs. Alabama Injuries

Kentucky

The Wildcats lost guards Kerr Kriisa (in December) and Jaxson Robinson (in February) to season-ending injuries. Point guard Lamont Butler has missed time with a shoulder injury and apparently sustained a different shoulder injury early in Thursday's win over Oklahoma. No official announcement has been made, but Butler seems questionable to play at best.

Alabama

The Tide lost talented guard Latrell Wrightsell in December to a season-ending injury. Forward Derrion Reed and guard Houston Mallette have both been battling long-term injuries and neither has played in several weeks.

What do you think of Kentucky and Alabama's matchup? Share your take below in our comments section!

