Kentucky vs. Mississippi State basketball Injury report and predictions, February 27: Latest on Andrew Taylor, and Tre Mitchell 

The 16th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats go on the road to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Kentucky is 19-8 and coming off a 117-95 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, which returned them to the win column. Mississippi State, meanwhile, is 19-8 and coming off an 87-67 road win over LSU on Saturday.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State basketball injuries

Kentucky and Mississippi State have one player each on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game.

Andrew Taylor, Mississippi State

Taylor isn't on the team and hasn't played since Dec. 13. Coach Chris Jans is no longer with the team and won't return this season.

When asked if he or the school had been in contact with Taylor during his absence, Jans reverted to his statement about Taylor no longer being on the team.

The guard was in his first season at Mississippi State after transferring from Marshall. He was averaging just 3.9 PPG, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Tre Mitchell, Kentucky

Mitchell is questionable to play due to a shoulder injury. He missed his third straight game on Saturday.

His stepfather Tony Bergeron, said on WPBK-FM on Friday that the injury is very painful:

“I thought he came back a little too early (against Ole Miss), got hit, and sprained that shoulder like it was a football injury. The problem now is that it is ridiculously painful,” Bergeron said (via Yardbarker). "He needs to just wait until his back is 100 percent."

This season, Mitchell is averaging 12 PPG, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his first season at Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State basketball Predictions

Kentucky is a four-point underdog on the road against Mississippi State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs have been playing well, but the level of competition hasn't been there, so this game against Kentucky would be a good test.

Eventually, the game could come down to the wire. Kentucky should cover, but Mississippi State will likely edge out a two or three-point win.

Prediction: Mississippi State wins by Kentucky covers the +4.