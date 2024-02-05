Kentucky Wildcats coaching candidates: 5 replacements if John Calipari does not return in 2024

While John Calipari is one of the best coaches in college basketball, the Kentucky Wildcats have not found success as of late. The Wildcats have not won a national championship since the 2011-12 season and have not reached the Final Four since 2014-15. Additionally, they last won the conference tournament in 2017-18 and have not finished the regular season atop the SEC since 2019-20.

This season, Kentucky has struggled in conference play, where they are just 5-4, falling to 15-6. Although Calipari is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, rumors have began to circulate that his seat could be getting hot.

While he is unlikely to be fired, pressure could grow for him to step down. Take a look at five candidates to become the Wildcats next head coach, if John Calipari is not back with the program following the season.

Top 5 candidates to replace John Calipari

#1 Scott Drew

Scott Drew received his first head coaching gig leading the Valparaiso Beacons. He spent just one season in the role, finishing with a 20-11 record, before being named the head coach of the Baylor Bears ahead of the 2003-04 season.

Now in his 21st season with the Bears, he has led them to a 438-238 record, winning a national title in 2020-21. Drew would likely be atop the target list for the Kentucky Wildcats if John Calipari did not return.

#2 Nate Oats

Nate Oats' first job as a head coach came in 2015-16 as he led the Buffalo Bulls for four seasons, compiling a 96-43 record. He has spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, leading them to a 108-48 record.

#3 Eric Musselman

Eric Musselman's first head coaching gig came in the NBA where he led the Golden State Warriors to a 75-89 record over two seasons before being fired after the 2003-04 season. He later spent the 2006-07 season leading the Sacramento Kings to a 33-49 record.

Musselman became the head coach of the NCAA's Nevada Wolf Pack ahead of the 2015-16 season, leading them to a 110-34 record over four seasons. He has spent the past five seasons coaching the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are 106-53 during his tenure.

#4 Mark Few

Mark Few may be difficult to land, but the Kentucky Wildcats could make the effort if John Calipari does not return. He has spent the past 25 seasons leading the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are 705-141 during his tenure.

#5 Chris Beard

Chris Beard is yet another candidate to take over in Kentucky if John Calipari does not return. Beard's first job as a head coach came in Division II, where he led the McMurry War Hawks for one season and the Angelo State Rams for two seasons. He compiled a 19-10 and 47-15 record, respectively.

Beard was named head coach of the Little Rock Trojans ahead of the 2015-16 season, lasting just one season in the role, finishing the season 30-5. He then accepted the same position with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, leading them to a 112-55 record.

Beard left to join the Texas Longhorns ahead of the 2021-22 season and had compiled a 29-13 record before being fired during his second season following an arrest. He is currently in his first season leading the Ole Miss Rebels, who are 18-4.