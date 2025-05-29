Kentucky women's basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Coach Kenny Brooks jump-started Kentucky's women's basketball program in 2024-25. Now for an encore, he has to reconfigure his team after Georgia Amoore headed to the WNBA. Kentucky returns a solid frontcourt and will try to construct a backcourt out of the transfer portal. Here's a rundown on Kentucky's personnel heading into next season.

Kentucky women's basketball season preview for 2024-25

Forward Clara Strack is the top returning player for Kentucky's 2025-26 squad. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting Lineup

Guard: Tonie Morgan

A 5-foot-9 transfer from Georgia Tech, Morgan averaged 13.7 points and 5.6 assists per game last year. She's earned second-team All-ACC selection twice. Morgan isn't a great perimeter shooter, but is a solid leader and ballhandler. Kentucky needs a big season from her, not that even Morgan can fill Georgia Amoore's massive shoes.

Guard: Asia Boone

Boone was a steady player at Liberty, who Kentucky hosted in the first round of the NCAA Tournament year ago. Boone averaged 10.2 points per game last year at Liberty and was a 37% 3-point shooter. She's perhaps the best equipped Kentucky guard to emerge as a perimeter threat, which is likely to be significant to the team's development.

Forward: Clara Strack

The 6-foot-5 Strack was a star a season ago, averaging 15.4 points and 9.7 boards per game. Strack was also second in the SEC in blocked shots with 73. She's an All-SEC level player who will have to continue to emerge as a low block star to keep Kentucky moving forward.

Forward: Teonni Key

The 6-foot-4 Key was impressive a season ago, averaging 11.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Key was fifth in the SEC in blocked shots and she and Clara Strack are one of the best 1-2 low post combinations in the SEC, if not in all of college basketball. She's an important returnee and could become a star for Kentucky.

Forward: Amelia Hassett

Another returning starter from a year ago, the 6-foot-3 Hassett is always a solid contributor who plays hard. She posted averages of 8.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season. Hassett is a 33% 3-point shooter, which could prove important without Amoore's perimeter stroke around in 2025-26.

Rotation Players

Freshman Kaelyn Carroll will be another talented forward who will have to earn some minutes in the frontcourt. Western Kentucky transfer Josie Gilvin is a glue player, who can do a bit of everything, particularly on defense, from a wing position. Penn transfer Jordan Obi missed last year, but was a wing in the Ivy League. Redshirt Dominika Paurova could also help off the bench.

Impact Players

Morgan will be a key ingredient on a team with size and frontcourt experience, but a retooled backcourt. Strack is probably the best player, but much of Kentucky's success will depend on developing a guard rotation that can complement the impressive talent up front.

What do you think of Kentucky's next squad? Share your take below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

