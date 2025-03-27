Kentucky women's basketball: Top 5 transfer portal targets for Kenny Brooks for upcoming season ft. Gal Raviv

Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks had a successful first season in Lexington and is now looking to add some transfer portal talent. Brooks assembled his first Kentucky roster basically on the spot on his move over from Virginia Tech.

With Kentucky taking a few portal departures and senior Georgia Amoore moving on, here are five players to watch as potential Kentucky additions.

Top 5 potential transfer portal additions for Kentucky

Taliah Scott, shown here with Auburn, could be a big addition to Kentucky's roster. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Breya Cunningham

A 6-foot-4 forward from Arizona, Cunningham has two more seasons of college eligibility. This past season, Cunningham averaged 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. She also averages 1.8 blocks per game. Cunningham isn't a 3-point threat and shoots just 51% at the foul line, but is a true post standout that Kentucky could use.

4. Cotie McMahon

A three-year standout at Ohio State, McMahon is an intense competitor and a solid 6-foot forward. This past season, McMahon finished with 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Previously a shaky 3-point shooter, she hit 37% of her attempts in 2024-25. McMahon could be a massive impact player for a Kentucky team that will need scorers to fill Amoore's shoes in that department.

3. Serah Williams

A 6-foot-4 forward who is looking to leave Wisconsin, Serah Williams is worth being a one-and-done recruit. She averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this past season for the Badgers. In three years, she has 1,494 points and 782 rebounds. Williams also has 211 career blocked shots and would be an instant impact player to team with Clara Strack next year at Kentucky.

2. Taliah Scott

She's looking for a third school in three seasons, but Scott is a proven SEC scorer. She scored 22.1 points per game as a freshman at Arkansas in 2023-24. This past season, injuries limited her to three games at Auburn, but she still scored 20.3 ppg. Scott will have three seasons of remaining eligibility and the 5-foot-9 guard is a true three-level scorer.

1. Gal Raviv

An Israeli player who spent a season at Quinnipiac, Raviv seems ready to explode at a major program. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game last season. Raviv had two 30+ point games and four 25+ point games. She was MAAC Player of the Year and has three years of remaining eligibility. She'd be a great replacement for Amoore in Lexington.

What do you think of these potential Kentucky additions? Share your take below in our comments section!

