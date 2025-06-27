  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Ace Bailey
  • "Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Paul George": When Ace Bailey did not hesitate to make bold NBA comparisons for himself in front of Matt Barnes

"Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Paul George": When Ace Bailey did not hesitate to make bold NBA comparisons for himself in front of Matt Barnes

By Lindsey Ware
Published Jun 27, 2025 17:02 GMT
No. 5 2025 NBA draft pick Ace Bailey
No. 5 2025 NBA draft pick Ace Bailey (image credits: IMAGN)

Ace Bailey has never had doubts about his NBA potential. The Rutgers standout, who was drafted No. 5 overall by the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, opened up to Matt Barnes about his NBA player comparisons back in 2023.

Ad

Matt Barnes interviewed then-high-school stars Bailey and Derik Queen for "All the Smoke," and the conversation was shared on YouTube on August 12, 2023. Barnes asked No. 2 class of 2024 recruit Bailey about his MVP accolade at Steph Curry Camp and to explain his game.

"For those who are new to your game, explain to me what your game is if I'd never seen you play," Barnes said. "What would you say your game is like and can you compare it to anybody in the NBA?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bailey's response was bold.

"I compare myself to Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum and Paul George," Bailey said. "I'm 6'9", I can handle the ball, I can see the court, I can knock down shots, I can off the dribble ... I can do it all."

youtube-cover
Ad

Even as a high schooler, Bailey was confident in his skill set, comparing himself to some of the greats. Now, he will be playing against Durant, Tatum and George in the NBA.

NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Ace Bailey drafted by the Utah Jazz after denying team workout

Ace Bailey's predraft process may not have turned out how he wanted. The former Scarlet Knights star was selected No. 5 overall by the Utah Jazz, despite refusing the team's workout invitation.

Ad

Heading into Wednesday's draft, Bailey was the only U.S. prospect who had not visited any NBA team facilities. He denied workout invitations from the 76ers, Hornets and Jazz, who had the third, fourth and fifth picks, respectively.

NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Despite Ace Bailey's lack of participation with these top teams, his camp said it felt "confident going into the draft process." This suggests that the wing has been in communication with a team outside of the top five that was planning to draft him and offered an appealing plan for his long-term development.

Ad

It's unclear which team Bailey was hoping to be drafted to, but Utah used the No. 5 pick to draft Bailey, despite his refusal to attend team workouts.

Bailey discussed his thoughts about being selected by the Jazz in a press conference.

“I control what I control,” Bailey said after being drafted. “How they feel (is) how they feel. But my team and me, just me focusing on the basketball and them doing what they doing, it happens.”

Ace Bailey took an unpopular route with his predraft process, and it appears that it didn't work out as he had planned.

About the author
Lindsey Ware

Lindsey Ware

Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.

Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.

Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.

Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.

When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint.

Know More

Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications