"Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Paul George": When Ace Bailey did not hesitate to make bold NBA comparisons for himself in front of Matt Barnes

Ace Bailey has never had doubts about his NBA potential. The Rutgers standout, who was drafted No. 5 overall by the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, opened up to Matt Barnes about his NBA player comparisons back in 2023.

Matt Barnes interviewed then-high-school stars Bailey and Derik Queen for "All the Smoke," and the conversation was shared on YouTube on August 12, 2023. Barnes asked No. 2 class of 2024 recruit Bailey about his MVP accolade at Steph Curry Camp and to explain his game.

"For those who are new to your game, explain to me what your game is if I'd never seen you play," Barnes said. "What would you say your game is like and can you compare it to anybody in the NBA?"

Bailey's response was bold.

"I compare myself to Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum and Paul George," Bailey said. "I'm 6'9", I can handle the ball, I can see the court, I can knock down shots, I can off the dribble ... I can do it all."

Even as a high schooler, Bailey was confident in his skill set, comparing himself to some of the greats. Now, he will be playing against Durant, Tatum and George in the NBA.

NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Ace Bailey drafted by the Utah Jazz after denying team workout

Ace Bailey's predraft process may not have turned out how he wanted. The former Scarlet Knights star was selected No. 5 overall by the Utah Jazz, despite refusing the team's workout invitation.

Heading into Wednesday's draft, Bailey was the only U.S. prospect who had not visited any NBA team facilities. He denied workout invitations from the 76ers, Hornets and Jazz, who had the third, fourth and fifth picks, respectively.

NBA: Draft - Source: Imagn

Despite Ace Bailey's lack of participation with these top teams, his camp said it felt "confident going into the draft process." This suggests that the wing has been in communication with a team outside of the top five that was planning to draft him and offered an appealing plan for his long-term development.

It's unclear which team Bailey was hoping to be drafted to, but Utah used the No. 5 pick to draft Bailey, despite his refusal to attend team workouts.

Bailey discussed his thoughts about being selected by the Jazz in a press conference.

“I control what I control,” Bailey said after being drafted. “How they feel (is) how they feel. But my team and me, just me focusing on the basketball and them doing what they doing, it happens.”

Ace Bailey took an unpopular route with his predraft process, and it appears that it didn't work out as he had planned.

