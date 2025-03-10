Kevin Keatts replacements: 3 potential candidates to replace the fired NC State HC ft. Richard Pitino Jr.

Some shocking news came out on Sunday afternoon as it was reported that Kevin Keatts was fired as the NC State Wolfpack men's basketball coach after eight seasons. This decision came less than one year after the program made an improbable run to the Final Four.

Kevin Keatts posted a statement showing gratitude towards what the program was able to do under his watch before concluding with saying he is entering the transfer portal.

"I am extremely proud of what we accomplished during my time here. Prior to my first season, the NCAA informed us that we were being investigated due to the actions of the prior staff... As we enter this new era of college sports, I wholeheartedly believe that I am leaving the program in better position to succeed than when I started."

Now that Kevin Keatts is no longer with the program, who can the school hire as their next coach? Let's take a look at some of the candidates.

Kevin Keatts Replacement

#1. Will Wade

Will Wade is likely the top target for the NC State Wolfpack as he has proven to be a legitimate coach. Despite a controversy that led to his firing at LSU, in his two seasons with McNeese State, Wade has a 55-10 record and made the NCAA Tournament last year.

He has proven to be a legitimate coach and getting him in some big-time college basketball matchups would certainly help legitimize the NC State Wolfpack.

#2. Ryan Odom

Ryan Odom is one of the top names on the coaching market right now and if he is not the next coach of the Virginia Cavaliers or stays with the VCU Rams, this is a great landing spot. Odom has proven to be a solid coach and with the pedigree of being the son of longtime Wake Forest coach Dave Odom, there are a lot of expectations from what Ryan Odom can bring.

#3. Richard Pitino Jr.

This one is going to be interesting as there is the obvious connection to his father and the Louisville connection with him and Keatts could nix the chances for this. However, he has led the New Mexico Lobos to two NCAA Tournament berths in as many years. Pitino, a major name in college basketball, would be a spark the Wolfpack has desperately needed.

