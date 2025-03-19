Kiki Rice transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for UCLA guard if she leaves the program ft. South Carolina

Kiki Rice is thriving for the UCLA Bruins this season. Ahead of March Madness, in which the Bruins are the top overall seed, the junior guard is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

UCLA has dropped just two games this season, both against rival and fellow No. 1 seed USC. The Bruins went on to beat the Trojans in the Big Ten Tournament, but USC could cause trouble for UCLA in March Madness.

Rice has spent the entirety of her college career at UCLA, but if the Bruins can't bring home the national title this season, the basketball star might want to take her talents elsewhere for her senior season to try to win a title.

Here are five possible landing spots for the guard if she leaves the program.

Top 5 landing spots for Kiki Rice

#1. UConn Huskies

Paige Bueckers' final college season is coming to a close. The UConn star is expected to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and she will leave a gap in seasoned guards for the Huskies.

UConn is a historic basketball program that has made two of the last three Final Fours. Playing for the Huskies would provide Rice with the opportunity to fill Bueckers' shoes and compete for veteran coach Geno Auriemma.

Rice doesn't have the same skillset as Bueckers, who is averaging 19.0 ppg and shoots 40.6% from beyond the arc as compared to Rice's 33.3%, but UConn will be in need of a new guard with a proven track record for success, and Rice could be the solution.

#2. South Carolina Gamecocks

If Rice wants to win a championship, there's no better place to do it than South Carolina. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has led the squad to three national titles, including two in the past three years.

South Carolina has a number of strong guards but will lose assist leader Te-Hina Paopao at the end of this season. Rice's 4.8 apg is even higher than Paopao's 3.0, and she also outscores and outrebounds the Gamecocks senior.

Staley's squad has found immense postseason success, and Rice could provide South Carolina with a seasoned guard in Paopao's absence.

#3. TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs have never won a national championship, but this season is their best chance yet. TCU is ranked No. 6 nationally and received a No. 2 seed for March Madness.

The squad's star guard, Hailey Van Lith, will be out of eligibility after this season. She leads TCU in points, assists and steals. If the Horned Frogs want to continue being a top contending team, they will need someone to take Van Lith's place.

Rice shoots better from the field than Van Lith and the two find similar levels of success from three. The UCLA guard could provide TCU with a much-needed replacement for its star.

#4. NC State Wolfpack

Like TCU, NC State has never won a national title. However, the Wolfpack has found postseason success as of late, making two Elite Eights in the past three years and appearing in last season's Final Four.

NC State is the No. 9 ranked team in the country and is a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Just as important to Rice, the Wolfpack is a guard-heavy team that will have some vacancies ahead of next season.

The team's top five scorers are all guards, with three of them being out of eligibility at the end of this season. The Wolfpack will be looking for replacements for Madison Hayes, Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers and will aim to continue competing at a high level. Rice could help them out in both of these areas.

#5. Notre Dame

No. 8 Notre Dame is a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is seeking a third championship title. The team is led by star guards Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles. Hidalgo is only a sophomore, but the Fighting Irish may be without Miles next season. Miles is expected to be an early pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and has not yet announced whether she intends to return for one more college season.

If Notre Dame finds itself without Miles next season, the squad will need to search for an experienced guard to aid ACC Player of the Year. Rice could help the Fighting Irish continue to thrive despite the loss of one of their stars.

