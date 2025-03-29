Kim Mulkey dressing up like Michael Jackson during LSU game sends hoops fans in a frenzy: "What in the hell?"

Kim Mulkey stole the spotlight Friday night during LSU’s March Madness victory over NC State as her outfit sparked a frenzy among college hoops fans. Dressed in a bold black and gold ensemble, the LSU coach drew comparisons to Michael Jackson on social media.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers pulled off a stunning win against the No. 2-seeded Wolfpack, but Mulkey’s striking outfit may have been just as memorable.

Her coat featured a black base with oversized gold floral patterns, complemented by a gold collar and cuffs, reminiscent of something straight out of the 'King of Pop’s' wardrobe.

Fans couldn’t help but draw the connection, making her outfit a trending topic online:

“Mulkey on the sideline fussing at the refs tonight,” one wrote.

“Kim Mulkey looks like she just established a military tribunal at Talbots,” another wrote.

“Why is Kim Mulkey dressed like a matador?” another wrote.

“Kim Mulkey with an all-time fit,” a fan commented.

“Kim Mulkey is dressed like the authoritarian leader of a small island nation,” other commented.

“Generalissimo Mulkey,” a fan wrote.

“Who wore it best: Mariachis or Kim Mulkey?” another commented.

“Who wore it better? Michael Jackson or Kim Mulkey?” one wrote.

“So Kim Mulkey has on the jacket Michael wore when they recorded We are the World and I love that for her,” another wrote.

“What in the hell?” another wrote.

Kim Mulkey’s heartfelt gesture after LSU’s thrilling March Madness win

Kim Mulkey’s heartfelt gesture after LSU’s thrilling March Madness win spoke volumes. On Friday, No. 3 LSU edged out No. 2 NC State, 80-73, in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, with Aneesah Morrow delivering a standout performance.

But before joining her team to celebrate, Mulkey paused to console every Wolfpack player during the postgame handshakes.

In the postgame press conference, Mulkey shared what she told LSU's opponents.

“I know Maddie Cox personally—her older sister won a national championship for me at Baylor. I’ve watched that young lady since she was 10 or 12. I said to her, ‘This is the part of the game none of us like, Maddie. Get your head up.’ She took it hard,” Mulkey said, according to The Mirror US.

With Friday’s win, LSU advanced to its third consecutive Elite Eight, staying on track for a second national championship in three seasons. The Tigers will now face the winner of No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 5 Ole Miss on Sunday.

Also Read: "That win was personal": Angel Reese gets fired up as Kim Mulkey's LSU beats NC State to qualify for Elite 8 in NCAA tournament

