Kim Mulkey opens up on what fuels her coaching career despite being 62 years old: "Don't need to win more championships to validate my resume"

The LSU Tigers, coached by Kim Mulkey, were trounced out of this year's national tournament on Sunday, Mar. 30. They were outpaced by seven points, 72–65, by the top seed of their region in the UCLA Bruins, who were also the first seed overall, in the Elite Eight of the 2025 March Madness as they were not able to advance to the NCAA Final Four.

With the disheartening finish, Mulkey is looking forward to bouncing back in the 2025-2026 season. However, defeats like these can test one's character, and in a recent guest appearance on 104.5 ESPN on YouTube on Tuesday, the 62-year-old shared what keeps her going with her program.

"Sometimes I ask myself that question," Mulkey said. "Honestly, why do I keep doing this? I don't need to win more championships to validate my resume or my career. I never, ever am motivated by money. Money, yes, it's great, but at the end of the day, if you're frugal with your money through the years of working, you have enough. What is it? I think it changes from day to day.

On what it is. I think I'm in charge of a big company, that's the way I look at it. There are many people in my company that are just getting started in the profession, and I feel a sense of responsibility there. I feel a sense of responsibility to LSU, who has given me an unbelievable chance to come back home and given me a wonderful contract." (4:55)

The tenured tactician said she sees the bigger picture of her influence and impact on women's basketball with her successful tenure with LSU.

"I think still, I have a platform that people appreciate, and that's just pure honesty, no agenda," Mulkey said. "I don't answer to any group of people; I just speak from my heart, and I do believe that people still appreciate that. I honestly believe." (5:52)

Mulkey and the Tigers finished the 2024-2025 campaign with an overall record of 31-6, 12-4 during conference play, and were the third seed of Spokane Regional 1.

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers were not able to win their second national championship in three years

The LSU Tigers won the national championship in the 2022-2023 season, which was their first in program history. But, with their elimination from postseason contention in the Elite Eight in 2025, Kim Mulkey and her team cannot repeat the same success they had just two campaigns prior.

That year, they finished with a 34-2 overall record, 15-1 during conference play, and won in the national title game against now Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes by 17 points, 102–85.

