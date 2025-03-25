Kim Mulkey outfit today - What did LSU HC wear vs Florida State in the March Madness round 2? (March 24)

LSU coach Kim Mulkey may be known for her exaggerated fashion with bold colors and embellishments. However, she took the demure and mindful route on Monday when the LSU Tigers played Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers shared the pictures of Mulkey arriving for the game on X. The four-time national championship-winning coach wore a bright blue suit jacket with rhinestones covering the top half. She opted for white pants and a white shirt underneath.

"GEAUX TIME," the caption read.

Kim Mulkey's fashion is one of the biggest talking points during LSU games, and that was always her plan. During her chat with 104.5 ESPN's Watch Live Channel in January, Mulkey revealed that her wearing bold fashion was a way to draw more attention to the Tigers.

"I got talked into it, and I kept saying no, and then they hit me up at a weak moment," she said. "They said, 'Coach, you said that your goal was to sell tickets and to take one for the team, and I'm telling you, people who don't care about sports and even understand women's basketball, the fashionistas, they will come just to see what you're wearing.

"'You're teaching the game indirectly coaching. Isn't that what you're you want to do before you retire?' And I just got caught in it, and I guess it's taken off," she said.

Kim Mulkey's LSU advance through to the Sweet 16

On Monday, the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers beat the No. 6 Florida State Seminoles 101-71 to book their berth in the Sweet 16. The Tigers started on a high and maintained a seven-point lead.

However, in the second quarter, the Seminoles caught up and pushed for a lead. At halftime, LSU led 50-49. The break seemed helpful for the Tigers to gather themselves, as they were on fire, gradually building a gap while also upping their defense to contain Florida State.

While Mikaylah Williams led the game with 28 points, the night belonged to Sa'Myah Smith. The forward had one of her best games, finishing with a season-high 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Aneesah Morrow had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

For the third straight season, Kim Mulkey and the Tigers will play in Sweet 16. The clash against NC State is scheduled for this weekend, with the final date to be confirmed soon.

