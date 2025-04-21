Kimani Hamilton transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for High Point forward ft. NC State

Kimani Hamilton has jumped in the transfer portal after two outstanding seasons at High Point. Hamilton began his career at Mississippi State, but has risen to a more impressive role in the last two seasons with High Point. With a year of eligibility remaining, Hamilton is now on the move again.

Hamilton scored just 2.6 points per game in his year at Mississippi State. But in the last two years, he averaged 14.9 and 13.1 points per game while grabbing 7.2 and 4.6 rebounds per game, respectively. The two time All-Big South pick is just a 30% 3-point shooter and has done better as a slasher and defender than a wing scorer. Here's a rundown of five possible portal destinations for Hamilton.

Top 5 Portal Destinations for Kimani Hamilton

Mark Pope and Kentucky could add Kimani Hamilton to their roster for 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Kentucky

Kentucky has been very active in the portal, already adding four solid prospects. The Wildcats are waiting on a final NBA Draft decision from Otega Oweh, and particularly if Oweh heads to the NBA, the Wildcats could still use a little help on the wing. Kentucky is working on other prospects, like Kansas transfer Rylen Griffen, but the Wildcats are reported to be in touch with Hamilton as well.

4. Arkansas

While John Calipari has added a pair of portal players, they're both post-up guys. A wing or two will likely factor heavily in Arkansas's final evaluation. Hamilton's game seems well-fitted to Calipari's system, which will create isolation scoring situations and seek to allow Hamilton to thrive in the open court. While Calipari is taking a fairly wait-and-see portal approach, Hamilton to Arkansas would make sense.

3. Florida

The national champion Gators are having to do a little more portal diving than was initially expected. UF has already added Princeton point guard Xaivian Lee, but with the recent entry of Denzel Aberdeen into the portal, Florida might go wing shopping. Florda doesn't lack for scorers, but Hamilton's all-around game could be a nice fit for Florida.

2. Ole Miss

Hamilton hails from Mississippi, and as noted, began his college career at Mississippi State. While Kansas transfer AJ Storr has already been added to the roster, Chris Beard and the Rebels might elect for another wing athlete for the roster. Georgaphy isn't definitive, but getting back to his Missisppi roots could be a consideration for Hamilton, as well as playing in the SEC.

1. NC State

Between a coaching change and a mass exodus (eight players) in the transfer portal, NC State is scrambling to construct a competitive team. Of course, Hamilton has been nearby at High Point, so the Wolfpack aren't unaware of his skills. He could move up to a power conference and still likely play a ton of minutes and contribute in a massive role. Hamilton could fit well with NC State.

What do you think of Kimani Hamilton's portal options? Share your take below in our comments section!

