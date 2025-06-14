KK Arnold drops 1-word reaction for Sarah Strong in USA jersey for 2025 FIBA 3x3 World Cup

UConn guard KK Arnold showed her appreciation for WBCA Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong after she sported a Team USA jersey ahead of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

The event will run from June 23-29 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The UConn Huskies' Instagram account posted a picture of Strong wearing her country's colors, and the ever-supportive Arnold dropped a one-word reaction.

"😗SAREERRRRR"

The incoming UConn sophomore forward previously represented the Stars and Stripes in U18 Women's World Cup 3x3 tournaments, helping Team USA win titles in three successive stagings from 2022 to 2024.

Strong helped the national squad win the gold medal in the FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

The US women's team is in Group B with Czechia, Netherlands, Japan and Chile. The No. 7-ranked team starts its campaign against No. 10 Czechia at 1:40 a.m. ET on June 24, followed by a clash with No. 2 Netherlands at 4:20 a.m. ET.

They will face No. 15 Japan on June 25 at 11:50 p.m. ET and conclude pool play against No. 17 Chile at 2:05 a.m. ET on June 26.

Team USA will also be in action on the FIBA 3x3 Pro Circuit in Ulaanbaatar on June 18-19.

In her first season with UConn, the daughter of former WNBA star Allison Feaster started in all 40 games, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Her efforts earned her All-American honors in AP, USBWA and WBCA and Big East First-Team and Freshman of the Year citations.

UConn returns to Tampa on Dec. 3 to face USF

Defending champion UConn is set to return to the city where it won its 12th national title last April. The Huskies will complete their home-and-home series with the USF Bulls on Dec. 3 at the Yuengling Center.

UConn hosted South Florida last season at the Gampel Pavilion and earned an 86-49 win. The victory raised the Huskies' record against the Bulls to 34-0.

Last season, USF was 23-11 (13-4 in AAC), marking coach Jose Fernandez's 12th straight 20-win season.

The UConn-USF game is the Huskies' fifth non-conference game on their schedule this season. The Geno Auriemma-coached team opens the 2025-26 season against Louisville in Germany on Nov. 5.

UConn will take part in the Women’s Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena and will face Utah on Nov. 21 and either Syracuse or Michigan on Nov. 23. The Huskies are also scheduled to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Champions Classic at the Barclays Center on Dec. 20.

