KK Arnold drops 2 word reaction as Kelsey Plum shows gratitude to "Dawg Class of 2025"

UConn guard KK Arnold dropped a two-word reaction after new Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum expressed gratitude to sports apparel brand Under Armour and the players who were part of the "Dawg Class of 2025."

The 5-foot-9 incoming junior was part of the 12-woman roster that Plum unveiled and the two-time WNBA champion posted a photo on Instagram unveiling this year's batch.

In reply, Arnold wrote a two-word reaction that signified her satisfaction with the inclusion in the group.

"My dawg🤞🏾❤️."

KK Arnold reaction (Image Source: @kelseyplum10/Instagram)

Arnold returns to the class for the second consecutive year. She was joined in by Maryland's Shyanne Sellers and Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, who has been included in the class since 2023.

Aside from Arnold, teammate and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd was chosen for the second for the second time in three years. She was chosen for the "Dawg Class" in 2023.

Harvard senior Harmoni Turner also made the list alongside Syla Swords (Michigan), Jaloni Cambridge (Ohio State), Kayleigh Heckel (USC) and Mikayla Blakes (Vanderbilt), Zoe Brooks (NC State), Ashlon Jackson (Duke) and Tessa Johnson (South Carolina).

The latest batch will join Plum at a training camp aimed at helping women's college basketball players transition to the pro ranks. Camp invitees should be returning or graduating NCAA stars.

Sellers, Amoore and Turner were picked in the 2025 WNBA draft. Amoore was picked sixth overall by the Washington Mystics, Sellers went to the Golden State Valkyries as the 17th pick and Las Vegas Aces selected Turner as their 35th pick.

KK Arnold, Azzi Fudd aim to lead UConn to back-to-back national titles

UConn returned to the top of the women's college basketball summit, dethroning South Carolina to win its 12th national title and first since 2006. KK Arnold and Azzi Fudd provided valuable contributions to the Geno Auriemma-coached team, combining for 33 points.

Fudd scored 24 points, making 9-for-17 attempts from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. She also added five rebounds, one assist and three steals for the Huskies, who concluded the season with a 37-3 mark.

Meanwhile, Arnold added nine points and three assists in 15 minutes. She was 3-for-3 from the field and 3-for-5 from the foul line. Fudd and Arnold will be back next season for UConn, who will also have starters Sarah Strong and Jana El Alfy returning.

UConn will also have freshman Kelis Fisher and Gandy Malou-Mamel reinforcing the Huskies' lineup for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

