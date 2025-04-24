Laila Phelia transfer portal: Top 5 spots for Texas standout ft. Michigan

Former Michigan star Laila Phelia is back in the portal off a rough season at Texas. She had been a star with the Wolverines, but was sidelined by an eye issue that shortened her season and ultimately forced her to redshirt. Phelia still has a year of eligibility.

She had averaged 16.7 and 16.8 points per game in her last two seasons at Michigan. But a detached retina left her able to only play in eight games and average 6.4 points per game before redshirting. Here's five possibilities for her portal destination.

Top 5 portal destinations for Laila Phelia

Phelia, shown here driving against Caitlin Clark, could return to Michigan in the portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Iowa

The Hawkeyes are still trying to adapt to the post-Caitlin Clark era. Three of Iowa's top four guards last season were seniors. If Phelia is healthy, she's a proven scorer in the Big Ten and could be a big part of the Hawkeye future. Phelia is certainly worth consideration for Iowa as her upside remains very high.

4. Cincinnati

Phelia is from the Cincinnati area. The hometown Bearcats lost their top two scorers (both guards) as seniors. Phelia could team up with rising sophomore Chloe Mann to give the Bearcats an impressive backcourt. For a player who has already had two stops, it wouldn't be surprising if she moved close to home for her last collegiate season.

3. Ohio State

Likewise, Ohio State is close to home. The Buckeyes lost controversial scorer Cotie McMahon in the portal. but Phelia and rising sophomore Jaloni Cambridge is a solid offensive 1-2 punch that could help get the Buckeyes above the rest of the Big Ten. Phelia would have to earn a spot at talent-rich OSU, but it couldn't be harder than trying to see the court at Texas.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks is building an impressive squad. The Wildcats did lose first-round WNBA pick Georgia Amoore and she's the kind of player who no one player can truly replace. But Phelia would be an hour from home, back in the SEC, and would get a chance to leave her final statement on better terms than at Texas.

1. Michigan

Maybe all roads lead in a circle? Phelia had three excellent seasons at Michigan. While Texas was a top program (see Final Four appearance last year), it's certainly not out of the question that Phelia could return to Michigan to finish her career. Her productivity at the school speaks for itself.

What do you think of Phelia's portal options? Share your take on the Texas transfer below in our comments section!

