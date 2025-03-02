  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Lauren Betts Stats: How did the UCLA star fare against rival USC (March 1st)

Lauren Betts Stats: How did the UCLA star fare against rival USC (March 1st)

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 02, 2025 14:40 GMT
For the second time this season, Lauren Betts and UCLA came up short against USC. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
For the second time this season, Lauren Betts and UCLA came up short against USC. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

It's been an amazing season for Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins. Undefeated and ranked No. 1 for much of the season, the Bruins seemed invincible, until they found their hoops kryptonite. USC defeated the Bruins twice in the final month of the season and has now grabbed the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament. How did the game go for Betts? Not as well as she would have probably liked.

Ad

In her second year at UCLA after starting her college career at Stanford, the 6-foot-7 Betts has continued the improvement that was evident last season. However, that doesn't mean she isn't yet subject to the occasional less-than-stellar game.

Lauren Betts' stats against USC

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In 32 minutes of playing time against USC, Lauren Betts finished with 11 points. She made just 5 of 11 shots from the floor and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line and was well below her usual percentage rates from both levels.

Betts did grab 11 rebounds, with six of them at the offensive end of the floor. She had a single assist against five turnovers, which was also unusual for her. It's only the third time this season that Betts had that many turnovers. She blocked two shots and also had a foul.

Ad

Lauren Betts' plus/minus stat ended up at -9. As UCLA lost by 13, that means the Bruins were -9 during Betts' 32 minutes on the floor and -4 during her eight minutes on the bench.

On the year, Betts is averaging 19.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, which is second-best and third-best in the Big Ten respectively. She connects on just over 62% of her shots and averages 2.7 assists and 2.8 blocked shots per game. Betts is the Big Ten's top shot blocker and her 73 blocks rank fifth nationally.

Ad

This all represents an impressive improvement from Lauren Betts. As a freshman at Stanford, she played entirely off the bench and averaged 5.9 points per game. She became a starter in 2023-24 at UCLA and averaged 14.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. With another season ahead, Betts could well end up nearing 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds

UCLA's season

The Bruins opened the season 23-0. Not only hadn't UCLA lost, but they hadn't been challenged as their closest game was a seven-point win over Louisville in the season opener. But UCLA is now 4-2 in the last six games of the regular season. That included not only the two losses to USC but also a two-point win over Iowa and a six-point win over Michigan State.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी