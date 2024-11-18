Lauren Betts Stats Today - How did UCLA star fare vs Arkansas? (Nov 17)

Lauren Betts filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one block as the No. 5 UCLA Bruins demolished the Arkansas Razorbacks, 101-52, on Sunday. The game was played at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Betts made 8-of-15 shots from the field and was 4-of-6 from free throws in 27 minutes of action for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten in four games.

The 6-foot-7 junior scored her first two points from the free-throw line and grabbed an offensive rebound in the first three minutes. That would be the center's only stats for the quarter, as UCLA opened a 30-16 advantage.

Betts found an open Elina Aarnisalo, who buried a 3-pointer for a 35-18 lead with 8:31 left. She would make a jumper on the 6:39 mark for a 41-21 advantage.

The center would sink another jumper and two layups to build a 53-23 edge with 2:07 remaining. Betts would score the last points for UCLA in the second quarter for a 57-25 lead.

Lauren Betts continued her scoring spree in the third period, grabbing seven points on three field goals as the Bruins opened an 87-38 lead. She would make a free throw with 7:17 left for her 20th point.

Here are Lauren Betts' stats in UCLA's win over Arkansas:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Lauren Betts 27 20 12 2 0 1 8-15 0-0 4-6 1 2

Bruins vs. Razorbacks game recap: Timea Gardiner sizzles with 7 3-pointers as UCLA crushes Arkansas

Timea Gardiner scored 23 points on seven 3-pointers to lead UCLA to a 101-52 victory over Arkansas. Gardiner, who grabbed three rebounds in 22 minutes, made 7-of-12 from the field and 2-of-2 from the 3-point line.

Lauren Betts had a double-double of 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one block. She was one of the three players who ended up with double figures in points and rebounds.

Angela Dugalic added 18 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block in 26 minutes, while Janiah Barker contributed 17 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and one block in 23 minutes for the Bruins, who shot 44.0% from the field and 77.3% from the free-throw line.

UCLA won the rebounding battle 65-27 and lorded the assists department (22-11). They also had an 8-2 edge in steals and 5-3 in blocks to complete the domination of the Razorbacks, who dropped to 3-2.

Kiki Rice played for the first time this season after missing three games due to a shoulder injury she sustained in preseason practice. She went scoreless in four attempts and finished with two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes of action.

UCLA will face No. 1 South Carolina to conclude its four-game homestand at the Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 24.

Will Lauren Betts deliver in UCLA's game against South Carolina? Let us know your views in the comments section.

