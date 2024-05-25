LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul lists Bronny James' most impressive quality - “He has a tremendous amount of self-awareness”

LeBron James never backs down from supporting his son Bronny James in public and on social media. He has also been vocal about his dream to play alongside his son in the NBA. Bronny also has many believers who acknowledge the potential he has and support him in achieving his NBA dream.

Likewise, LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, spoke to Blecher Report about Bronny James, highlighting his qualities:

"I think the thing I'm most impressed with is his character. He could easily be the one walking around with a camera crew, the entitlement, and all the trinkets. He's not.

"He has a tremendous amount of self-awareness. I know for a fact that he'll be a great teammate and he'll continue to get better."

Bronny suffered a cardiac incident before making his college debut with USC. It led to him missing a large part of the season and an understandably delayed debut. When he returned, he caught a lot of attention and may doubted whether he would make it into the NBA.

However, Bronny has set out to prove himself every day. He has faced criticism bravely, reflecting his strong character. James has averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the 2023-24 season for USC.

Despite the doubts, he declared for the 2024 NBA draft and was invited to the combine. James recorded a 40.5" vertical and made 19 out of 25 three-point attempts there as he looked to improve his draft prospects.

What did Robert Griffin III say about Bronny James' college debut?

Bronny James didn't have a good season, and while that was perhaps to be expected, given the cardiac incident, it has certainly affected his draft stock. Robert Griffin III, a former NFL quarterback, took to X to support Bronny for his performances:

"For anyone who wants to bring his stats from last year at USC, understand that Bronny James almost DIED. He went through cardiac arrest on July 24 (2023). He was in the hospital for three days," said Robert Griffin III.

"Then, when it came around to the season, he wasn't even clear until November 30. He has two full-contact practices with his teammates before his debut on December 10."

With the NBA draft set for June 26, it will be interesting to see if Bronny James hears his name called.