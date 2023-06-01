Lebron's youngest son Bryce James hits a growth spurt and has his first D1 offer

Bryce James has been making a lot of noise lately, both for his play and his stature.

He may be LeBron's youngest son, but Bryce is already closer to his father's height than his older brother, Bronny. The 6-foot-6 teenager has a nice jump shot already, a must in the modern NBA. He's also catching dunks that are spreading like wildfire on the internet.

He already has an offer from Duquesne despite never playing at the varsity level, a sign of things to come. Bronny James' collegiate decision was a massive deal, and Bryce's is shaping up to be even more significant.

Bryce James still has years before playing in college or the NBA, but people are already expecting great things. His fledging career is undergoing the next steps as we speak. What's next for the young hooper before he reaches the NCAA level?

Bryce James' new school and NIL valuation

His brother starred at Sierra Canyon in high school, but Bryce James has decided to switch schools. James is transferring to Campbell Hall before the new school year.

Campbell Hall already has other NBA children playing basketball, so the youngest James should fit right in. While there, he should be scouted more heavily than he was for Sierra Canyon's junior varsity games.

If his latest highlights are any indication, he should be a viral sensation throughout the season. The greatest advantage he has is learning from LeBron and Bronny James, so there probably won't be a situation he isn't prepared for on the court.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Bryce James’ game was looking SMOOTH at EYBL Session 4 Bryce James’ game was looking SMOOTH at EYBL Session 4 🔥🔥 https://t.co/cmIVIc45Zo

Even without an insane on-court track record yet, Bryce James is also one of the highest-valued non-professional athletes in the nation. On3.com has James' NIL valuation at $1.2 million, third among high schoolers and 18th among all student-athletes. It helps a lot to be LeBron's son in that regard, just ask Bronny James who has all student-athletes beat.

As Bryce's on-court reputation grows, so will his social media following and NIL valuation. Right now, he has 1.7 million Instagram followers and another million on TikTok.

Klutch Sports Group, one of the NBA's most high-profile agencies, will ensure that Bryce James gets the best deals at all times now that he's part of the family.

The sky is truly the limit for LeBron James' youngest son. Bronny has already earned his way to USC, and probably the NBA. However, his brother Bryce may wind up being even better, with size and skill more reminiscent of his father. The potential is paying dividends already.

